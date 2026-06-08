Liverpool transfer news: Inter Milan 'short' of Reds' Curtis Jones valuation

By Saikat Mandal | 08 Jun 2026 21:11

Inter Milan are reportedly still short of meeting Liverpool's asking price for Curtis Jones.

The Reds academy graduate was linked with a move to Inter during the January transfer window, but Liverpool were reluctant to sanction his departure midway through the season.

However, Inter's interest in Jones has not faded, and the Serie A giants could look to follow a formula that has worked well for Napoli in recent years as they pursue the Liverpool midfielder this summer.

Napoli have enjoyed considerable success with Premier League recruits, with players such as Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund making a strong impact after arriving from Manchester United.

Inter Milan short of Liverpool's valuation for Curtis Jones?

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, there remains a significant gap between Inter's valuation and Liverpool's demands.

While the exact figures involved have not been disclosed, the report claims Inter would need to increase their offer by roughly £8.64 million to bridge the difference.

Previous reports suggested that Inter had proposed a fee in the region of £17.3 million, an offer that Liverpool considered unacceptable.

It is also understood that Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio recently held talks with Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, with Jones discussed during the meeting, although no agreement was reached.

Could Jones get a chance to revive his future at Anfield?

© Imago / RHR-Foto

While Jones was handed regular opportunities last season, he was often deployed at right-back and was largely overlooked in his preferred midfield role.

Had Arne Slot remained in charge, Jones may have been forced to consider his options elsewhere, with the midfielder struggling to secure a consistent place in the centre of the park.

Liverpool are reportedly seeking around £35m for the 25-year-old, who could now be given the opportunity to establish himself in midfield under Andoni Iraola.

The Reds may still look to part ways with a midfielder before the end of the transfer window, particularly with uncertainty continuing to surround Alexis Mac Allister's future, as the Argentine could be sold if a suitable offer arrives.