Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola offered 'sensational' Reds reunion - and it won't cost a penny

By Lewis Blain | 08 Jun 2026 12:07

Liverpool are facing a huge summer of transition following the departure of Arne Slot, with new manager Andoni Iraola expected to oversee significant changes across the squad.

The Reds are already dealing with uncertainty in several key positions and could yet be forced back into the striker market after injury concerns surrounding Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak.

Now, an unexpected opportunity involving former club-record signing Darwin Nunez has emerged that few would have seen coming.

Liverpool offered shock Darwin Nunez return

© Imago

Liverpool have been made aware that former striker Darwin Nunez is available on a free transfer after agreeing to terminate his contract with Al-Hilal.

The Uruguay international spent just one season in Saudi Arabia after leaving Anfield, but his spell has proved underwhelming. He is now seeking a return to European football, and Nunez's representatives have approached a number of clubs, with the Reds among those informed of his availability.

TEAMtalk suggest the 26-year-old would be 'open to a sensational return' to Merseyside, although the Reds have not yet decided whether they will pursue the possibility.

The Merseyside outfit are far from alone in monitoring the situation, with Premier League rivals Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa among those interested, as well as European giants Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, while former club Benfica are particularly keen to bring him back to Portugal.

Should Andoni Iraola bring Darwin Nunez back to Anfield this summer?

© Iconsport / PA Images

On paper, signing a 26-year-old striker with Premier League experience for no transfer fee sounds like an opportunity worth considering. Nunez still possesses the pace, power and relentless work rate that made him such an exciting talent during his first spell at Liverpool.

However, the reality is that Liverpool moved him on for a reason - despite flashes of brilliance, his inconsistency in front of goal was a persistent issue at Anfield, and nothing about his season in Saudi Arabia suggests that has changed.

The Uruguay forward, set to lead his nation at the 2026 World Cup, scored only nine times in 2025/26, which is a modest return when someone like England striker Ivan Toney hit 42 at the same level.

With Iraola building a new‑look Liverpool, bringing back a player previously deemed surplus to requirements risks feeling like a step backwards.

The Reds would be better served focusing on a long‑term solution rather than revisiting an experiment that never fully delivered.

Nunez would strengthen many squads across Europe, but for Liverpool, even on a free, a reunion simply doesn’t make enough sporting sense.