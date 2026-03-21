Liverpool dealt fresh injury blow as Hugo Ekitike leaves pitch in tears in Brighton clash

By Ben Sully | 21 Mar 2026 13:32 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 13:35

Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike was forced off in the eighth minute of Saturday's Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

After featuring as a substitute in last Sunday's draw with Tottenham Hotspur, Ekitike returned to the Liverpool starting lineup for Wednesday's crucial Champions League last-16 tie with Galatasaray.

The Frenchman went on to score the second goal in a dominant 4-0 victory, as the Reds comfortably overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Ekitike retained his place in Arne Slot's side for the Premier League meeting with Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Ekitike left the pitch crying. He got injured. Quick recovery ❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/9epd7rf9Hz — Goals Side (@goalsside) March 21, 2026

Liverpool star forced off in Brighton clash

However, his afternoon was cut short after sustaining an injury in the early stages of the contest.

Ekitike went down after a challenge from former Liverpool man James Milner and received treatment from the Reds' medical staff.

The forward made a brief return to the pitch before he hobbled off to be replaced by midfielder Curtis Jones.

Ekitike was visibly upset by the injury, which will leave Slot and Liverpool fans nervously waiting for an update.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Ekitike adds to Liverpool's injury concerns

Liverpool's attacking options for the away clash with Brighton were already weakened by Mohamed Salah's absence.

Slot confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Salah would miss the trip to the south coast after picking up an injury in the midweek win over Galatasaray.

Salah will not be able to join up with the Egypt squad, and it is unclear whether he will be ready for Liverpool's next game against Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on April 4.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was also a notable omission from the side that started against Brighton, with the Brazilian set for a spell on the sidelines due to injury.