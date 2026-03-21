Liverpool's Alisson Becker drops worrying Man City, PSG hint in latest injury update

By Ben Knapton | 21 Mar 2026 10:50

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has suggested that he could miss crucial fixtures with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain next month in a worrying injury update.

On Friday evening, it was revealed that the Brazil international had picked up a fresh concern and would not be involved in Saturday's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Alisson was replaced in the Brazil squad due to the unexplained issue, which has arisen shortly after his return from a previous muscular issue against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

The former Roma man missed the 1-0 first-leg loss with the problem, giving Giorgi Mamardashvili the chance to deputise in goal, but he returned for the 4-0 triumph in the return fixture.

However, Mamardashvili will be guarding the sticks again when Liverpool face Brighton on Saturday lunchtime, and Alisson is also confirmed to be missing Brazil's upcoming international fixtures.

Liverpool's Alisson Becker confirms he will be out for "a while"

© Imago

The experienced goalkeeper has now taken to Instagram to update supporters on his situation, confirming that he is set for a "while" on the sidelines with his unspecified injury.

"Unfortunately I'll be out of action for while," Alisson wrote. "Already working hard to be back stronger! Thank you for your support!" he continued alongside a black and white photo of himself kneeling and pointing towards the sky.

Alisson's admission that he will be out for "a while" raises serious fears about his availability for the FA Cup quarter-final with Man City on April 4, as well as both legs of the Champions League last-16 clash with PSG on April 8 and 14 respectively.

Arne Slot's side face Fulham in the Premier League either side of those two fixtures with the European champions, before the first-ever Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on April 19.

Are Liverpool moving past the point of Alisson Becker?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

There can be no questioning Alisson's place among the all-time goalkeeping greats of English football, but the South American's frequent fitness concerns are becoming a serious problem.

Alisson had already missed a good chunk of matches earlier this season due to a hamstring injury, and he sat out a total of 28 matches for club and country in 2024-25, mostly due to similar thigh problems.

Moreover, between 2018 and the start of the 2023-24 season, Alisson had only sat out 29 games across four full campaigns; in the last two-and-a-bit seasons, he has been absent for 61 fixtures.

Mamardashvili has already proven to be a competent backup for Alisson, and the 25-year-old will eventually expect to inherit the number one shirt, ideally sooner rather than later.

With the Brazilian out of contract in 2027, and Juventus apparently holding a 'decisive' transfer card, a fond farewell should be under consideration this summer.