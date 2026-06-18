When Victor Munoz could make Liverpool debut as Andoni Iraola completes £34.6m transfer hijack

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jun 2026 21:25

Liverpool have confirmed that 22-year-old Osasuna winger Victor Munoz Villanueva will join the Reds this summer following Spain's World Cup campaign.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that Liverpool had hijacked Newcastle United's move for Munoz, who arrives at Anfield for a reported £34.6m.

The 2003-born attacker has become the first Reds signing of the Andoni Iraola era, and he is understood to have signed a six-year contract with the Reds until 2032.

Munoz has made the switch to Liverpool following a breakthrough 2025-26 season with Osasuna, whom he registered seven goals and five assists for in 36 appearances across all tournaments.

The 22-year-old only joined the La Liga outfit from Real Madrid Castilla last year, after making a mere four senior appearances for Los Blancos, including two at the Club World Cup.

Munoz's arrival is still subject to a work permit and international clearance, but there are no concerns over his availability for Iraola's side at the start of the new season.

Victor Munoz Liverpool signing will not impact Yan Diomande plans

© Imago / Fotoarena / Marcelo Machado de Melo

The Spain international was an unused substitute in La Roja's 0-0 World Cup draw with Cape Verde, and he will remain with his national team until their World Cup campaign is over.

Munoz's arrival will not hinder the Reds' pursuit of a big-name attacking signing, though, as the 22-year-old has largely been brought in for his pace and versatility, being capable of operating anywhere across the frontline.

Now that Munoz is through the door, Liverpool are expected to press ahead with plans to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig and have supposedly indicated a willingness to fork out €100m (£86.8m) for the Ivorian.

When could Victor Munoz make Liverpool debut?

© Iconsport / Aflo

Should Spain make it all the way to the World Cup final, Munoz will remain in North America until July 20 at the earliest, thereby missing a good chunk of Liverpool's early pre-season preparations.

The World Cup final takes place just six days before Liverpool's pre-season opener against Sunderland on July 25 in Nashville, and any Reds players involved in the showpiece match will not return to club action so soon.

Munoz should be granted around two to three weeks off after World Cup duty, so he should at least take on Como on August 16 in Liverpool's final pre-season friendly.

However, if Spain suffer a chastening group-stage exit from the World Cup, Munoz could be available for the entirety of Liverpool's pre-season period.

Iraola's side will also discover their Premier League fixtures for the 2026-27 campaign at 10am on Friday morning.