Transfer news and rumours today: RB Leipzig eye Thierno Barry, Newcastle braced for Sandro Tonali bids

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Jun 2026 11:18

RB Leipzig have reportedly made an enquiry for Everton striker Thierno Barry as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

The 23-year-old arrived at Everton from Villarreal in a £27m deal last summer and featured in every Premier League match during his debut season.

Barry scored eight league goals in 2025-26, although he struggled to nail down a regular starting role as he shared minutes with Beto throughout the campaign.

According to The Times, Leipzig have now made an initial approach for the Frenchman, and their return to the Champions League could strengthen their chances of securing a deal.

Should the Bundesliga outfit step up their interest in the France Under-21 international, Everton would be expected to recover at least their initial investment before entertaining any offers.

Meanwhile, the Toffees are also active in the market for a new right-back, with Guela Doue, Raoul Bellanova, Djed Spence and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all reportedly under consideration.

Everton eye move for Liam Delap?

© Iconsport / Sportimage

Sticking with strikers, Everton are reportedly exploring the market for attacking reinforcements amid growing interest in Beto from clubs in Italy.

After failing to land a new forward in January, David Moyes is determined to avoid a similar situation this summer and has identified Liam Delap as a potential target.

According to Sky Sports News, the Toffees are keen on signing the Chelsea striker, who scored twice in all competitions last season.

While Xabi Alonso is expected to assess his squad during pre-season before making any major decisions, Delap's long-term future remains far from certain.

The report adds that Everton are reluctant to meet Chelsea's £30m valuation, although a loan move could prove a more realistic option.

With his physical presence, aerial ability and willingness to lead the line, Delap possesses many of the attributes that have traditionally thrived under Moyes, making him an intriguing option for the Merseyside club.

Newcastle United braced for bids for Sandro Tonali

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Newcastle United are reportedly bracing themselves for offers for Sandro Tonali, with several Premier League heavyweights keeping a close eye on the midfielder's situation.

According to Ben Jacobs, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are both pushing to secure the Italian's signature and have already opened talks with his representatives.

Arsenal are also firmly in the picture, having made an enquiry in January, and the Premier League champions are understood to retain a strong interest in the former AC Milan star.

While Tonali is thought to be open to a return to Italy at some stage in his career, he recognises that a move back to Serie A is currently unrealistic from a financial perspective.

The Magpies are believed to value the midfielder at around £100m including add-ons, despite having little desire to part ways with one of their most influential players.

Having already sanctioned Anthony Gordon's move to Barcelona, Newcastle could yet consider another high-profile sale as they look to generate funds for a squad rebuild and fresh additions this summer.