Arsenal, Newcastle 'leading' transfer battle for ex-Barcelona defender admired by Mikel Arteta

By Ben Sully | 16 Jun 2026 23:30 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 23:32

Arsenal and Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza this summer.

Mingueza worked his way through Barcelona's famous youth system before going on to make 66 competitive appearances for the senior side.

However, Mingueza was deemed surplus to requirements in the summer of 2022 when he completed a move to fellow La Liga side Celta Vigo.

The 27-year-old has since made 147 appearances for the Galician outfit, helping his team secure European qualification in the last two seasons.

But Mingueza will not be at Balaidos for next season's Europa League expedition, having made it clear that he wants to leave when his contract expires at the end of the month.

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Arsenal, Newcastle in Mingueza transfer battle

Mingueza's situation has piqued the interest of a number of clubs, including two from the Premier League.

According to AS, Arsenal and Newcastle are both leading the race to secure Mingueza on a free transfer this summer.

The report claims that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is the driving force behind the Gunners' pursuit of the versatile defender.

The Premier League winners have the advantage of being able to offer Mingueza the opportunity to play Champions League football next season, which is something Newcastle cannot bring to the table after falling short of European qualification with a disappointing 12th-place finish.

Outside the English top flight, Mingueza is said to be a potential target for Italian giants Juventus.

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Value in Mingueza's versatility

Arsenal and Newcastle will both like the fact that Mingueza can play in a number of positions, something that would make him a useful member of their respective squads.

The former Barcelona man can play on the right or left flank as a full-back and wing-back, while he is also comfortable operating in central defence.

The Gunners may view the right-footed defender as a potential replacement for Ben White, who has been linked with a potential move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are already searching for a replacement for Kieran Trippier, while they may need to recruit a new left-back if they sell Lewis Hall this summer.