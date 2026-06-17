World Cup Gameweek 2
Switzerland
Jun 18, 2026 8.00pm
Los Angeles Stadium
Bosnia H'vina

Team News: Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before World Cup clash

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Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Switzerland and Bosnia-Herzegovina face off at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday evening for matchday two of this summer's FIFA World Cup campaign.

Despite opening the scoring after 20 minutes and crafting many good chances over the remainder of the match, Miro Muheim's own goal deep into additional time meant that Schweizer Nati took just the one point from their first fixture with Qatar.

Similarly, Zmajevi took an early lead against hosts Canada through a Jovo Lukic header and held onto their lead well despite coming under large pressure, but conceded with just 12 minutes remaining meaning the spoils were shared.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs ahead of their upcoming clash.

Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina

Switzerland

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Manzambi

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Out: None

Doubtful: Tabakovic (ankle), Kolasinac (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Tahirovic, Basic, Alajbegovic; Demirovic, Lukic

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