Preview: Switzerland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 16 Jun 2026 10:59 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 11:24

Switzerland meet Bosnia-Herzegovina at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for matchday two of this summer's FIFA World Cup campaign.

In their opening game, Schweizer Nati were pegged back late on to draw 1-1 with Qatar, while Zmajevi were held by the same scoreline against hosts Canada.

Match preview

Favourites to top the group, Switzerland got off to a slow start in their opening World Cup match, drawing against 2022 hosts Qatar in San Jose.

The Schweizer Nati took the lead after 20 minutes thanks to a Breel Embolo penalty, but failed to capitalise on their dominance throughout the remainder of the match, squandering multiple good chances before conceding an equaliser deep into injury time.

Picking up just the one point from their opening fixture is undoubtedly disappointing for Murat Yakin’s side, though with both Group B games ending 1-1, everything remains up for grabs as the second matches edge closer.

However, with a difficult trip to Vancouver to face hosts Canada in their final group game, Switzerland will certainly be looking secure qualification to the next round on Thursday evening by picking up all three points against Bosnia & Herzegovina.

If they were to do this, Switzerland would not only have likely booked their place in the knockout rounds, but also claimed their first ever win against Zmajevi, who they have never played a competitive match against.

© Imago / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Picking up a point in their opening match, Bosnia-Herzegovina will be content to have drawn against Canada in what looked like being a difficult fixture at Toronto’s BMO Field.

After Jovo Lukic headed home to take the lead in the first-half, Sergej Barbarez’s side came under pressure in the second half and held on well until Southampton striker Cyle Larin executed well to level the score with 12 minutes remaining.

Following the final whistle, Zmajevi will undoubtedly be the happier of the two sides, but there will understandably be slight disappointment in the camp that they were unable to hold onto all three points and take a two point lead atop Group B into the second match.

Nonetheless, unbeaten in their previous nine matches, drawing each of their last six after 90 minutes, there will certainly be confidence that they can reach the four point mark to all but seal their participation in the knockouts.

In order to do so in their second group match, they would have to claim victory against a Switzerland side that they have only met on one prior occasion, beating them 2-0 in an international friendly in March 2016.

Switzerland World Cup form:

Switzerland form (all competitions):

D

L

D

W

D

D

Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup form:

Bosnia-Herzegovina form (all competitions):

D

W

W

D

D

D

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Whilst they were unable to earn their desired result from the match, Switzerland emerged from their contest against Qatar with a fully fit squad, meaning there will likely be few changes on Thursday evening.

Yakin is likely to maintain the same core with Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Granit Xhaka and Embolo occupying the centre of the pitch, though it would not be strange to see changes in attack with Leeds United's Noah Okafor and Freiburg's Johan Manzambi possible options.

After limping off late on against Canada, Bosnia-Herzegovina will be worried about the prospect of missing Sead Kolasinac in defence, though it remains to be seen whether he sustained anything serious.

However, after picking up an injury in training RC Lens defender Nidal Celik is certain to miss the entire tournament for Barbarez's side and has therefore been replaced by Sturm Graz's Arjan Malic in the squad.

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Manzambi

Bosnia-Herzegovina possible starting lineup:

Vasilj; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Tahirovic, Basic, Alajbegovic; Demirovic, Lukic

We say: Switzerland 1-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina

While they have been solid in defence, Bosnia-Herzegovina have struggled in attack, failing to score more than one goal in a match in their previous six outings.

We think that Switzerland will capitalise on this, bouncing back from their disappointing opening match draw by booking their place in the knockout rounds after a low-scoring and cagey affair in Los Angeles.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.