Team News: Switzerland vs. Canada injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Less than a week after their historic first World Cup victory, Canada return to BC Place Stadium in Vancouver as they finish out Group B action against Switzerland.
Both sides enter this World Cup 2026 group game tied for first after Les Rouges pummelled Qatar 6-0, while Switzerland were 4-1 winners over Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
Switzerland vs. Canada
Switzerland
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kobel; Widemer, Jaquez, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas
Canada
Out: Ismael Kone (broken leg)
Doubtful: Alphonso Davies (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Sigur, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Larin