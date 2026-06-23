Team News: Switzerland vs. Canada injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Joel Lefevre | 23 Jun 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 20:01

Less than a week after their historic first World Cup victory, Canada return to BC Place Stadium in Vancouver as they finish out Group B action against Switzerland.

Both sides enter this World Cup 2026 group game tied for first after Les Rouges pummelled Qatar 6-0, while Switzerland were 4-1 winners over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

Switzerland

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kobel; Widemer, Jaquez, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

Canada

Out: Ismael Kone (broken leg)

Doubtful: Alphonso Davies (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Sigur, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Larin