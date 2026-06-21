Preview: Switzerland vs Canada - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 21 Jun 2026 18:45

With first place in Group B of World Cup 2026 at stake, Switzerland and Canada will face each other at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Both teams were victorious on matchday two, with the Canadians destroying Qatar 6-0, putting them in first place, above the Swiss on goal difference despite the latter defeating Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1.

Match preview

A fourth successive place in the knockout stage of the World Cup will more than likely happen for Switzerland, who find themselves three points clear of the Bosnians with a +3 goal differential, while the latter are at -3.

A-Team will need a win to end the group portion of this tournament in first place for the first time since 2006, which would align with our World Cup betting strategy before the start of this competition.

Murat Yakin’s men are on a five-match unbeaten run across all competitions, conceding a goal or fewer in each of those outings.

Switzerland have not conceded a single first-half strike over that stretch, with both of the goals against them in this World Cup occurring in stoppage time.

They have not lost their final group fixture in any of their last five appearances in this tournament, defeating Serbia 3-2 on matchday three four years ago.

In their entire World Cup history, Switzerland have never lost a match against a CONCACAF opponent, drawing Costa Rica 2-2 in 2018.

© Iconsport / Newspix

Canada celebrated their first-ever World Cup victory in style, scoring six goals in 90 minutes, twice as many as they managed in their previous seven World Cup outings combined before that.

By doing so, Jesse Marsch’s men set a record for the most goals ever scored in a single match by a CONCACAF nation in this tournament while also becoming the first country outside of Europe and South America to net more than five times in a single World Cup outing.

Their matchday two performance was dominant in every way, as they had 97 touches in the attacking box, 26 more than any other team in a World Cup encounter on record since 1966.

Seeing as only a lopsided defeat might see them drop out of the top two, Marsh may want to keep their star player and captain, Alphonso Davies, on the bench as he recovers from a hamstring strain.

The Canucks are winless in their last three matches played against European opposition, but have not lost to a team from that region since the Netherlands beat the 4-0 in a June 2024 friendly.

Not since November of 2023 have we seen the men’s team lose a match in normal time after scoring first, falling 3-2 to Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals that year.

Their only previous meeting against Switzerland occurred in 2002 at St. Gallen with Canada winning that friendly by a 3-1 score.

Switzerland World Cup form:

Switzerland form (all competitions):

Canada World Cup form:

Canada form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

We saw two new faces in the Switzerland starting 11 against Bosnia-Herzegovina as Silvan Widmer and Fabian Rieder replaced Denis Zakaria and Ruben Vargas.

Zakaria and Nico Elvedi are on yellow cards and may be rested for this match, while Breel Embolo can move into a tie for seventh in all-time goals for the national team with his next one.

Johan Manzambi had a brace in Switzerland's victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina, with Granit Xhaka also scoring, surpassing Swiss record goalscorer Alexander Frei for the fourth-most goals at the World Cup for this team (three), while drawing even with Embolo in that category.

While Davies’ status is up in the air for Canada on matchday three, Ismael Kone will miss the rest of the competition with a broken leg, while Moise Bombito played a half last week and could start on Wednesday.

We might not see Derek Cornelius or Luc de Fougerolles on the field for this one, as both players are on a yellow card and at risk of suspension.

Jonathan David netted a hat trick in their win over Qatar, becoming the third CONCACAF player to net multiple times in the opening half of a World Cup fixture, while Cyle Larin became the first player from the region since Clint Dempsey to score in consecutive World Cup affairs.

Nathan Saliba, Kone’s likely replacement going forward, was on the scoresheet for Canada against Qatar, with their other one being an own-goal courtesy of Mohammed Manai.

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Widemer, Jaquez, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas

Canada possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Sigur, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Larin

We say: Switzerland 1-1 Canada

While first place is at stake, we believe the objective for both sides in this game will be to avoid a heavy defeat and not suffer any serious injuries or suspensions.

Because of that, we expect a rather cagey affair between two teams who may understandably be looking ahead to the knockout stage.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.