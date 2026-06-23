Switzerland vs. Canada: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Freddie Cotton | 23 Jun 2026 23:42

Switzerland meet Canada at BC Place on Wednesday evening for the final round of group matches in this summer's World Cup.

In their previous outing, Nati all but secured their knockout place by beating Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1 at the SoFi Stadium, while the Canucks and Les Rouges currently top the group after demolishing Qatar 6-0 in Vancouver.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match between Switzerland and Canada.

What time does Switzerland vs. Canada kick off?

Their World Cup contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday 24 June, alongside Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar at the same time in Group B's other match.

Where is Switzerland vs. Canada being played?

Wednesday's game will be played in Vancouver at BC Place Stadium, which is able to accommodate for 54,405 fans.

The bout will be the third group match hosted at the arena, which will also be the setting for New Zealand vs. Belgium on Friday alongside two knockout games.

How to watch Switzerland vs. Canada in the UK

TV channels

Wednesday's World Cup contest will be available to watch on ITV 1.

Fans from the UK can watch all 104 of this summer's games on either ITV or BBC channels.

Online streaming

To watch whilst out and about, the game can be streamed on laptops, mobiles phones or various other electronic products via ITVX.

If listening to the match is a preference, commentary of the fixture will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live, which can also be accessed through the BBC Sounds app.

Highlights

Following the final whistle in Vancouver, highlights of the match will be available on both ITVX and BBC iPlayer, as well as the YouTube channel of both broadcasters.

For the first time, game clips will also be posted to the official TikTok account of the FIFA World Cup.

What is at stake for Switzerland and Canada?

With four points each, it is highly likely that both sides will be playing in the knockout stages of the competition, but Group B top spot and a more favourable draw is up for grabs.

Due to their inferior goal difference in comparison to Canada, Switzerland require victory on Wednesday to claim first place and a fourth consecutive World Cup knockout qualification.

On the other hand, the hosts know that anything other than defeat would confirm their progression from the groups for the first time ever, as well as handing them a more desirable route into the latter stages of the competition.

> Our full preview of Switzerland vs. Canada can be found here