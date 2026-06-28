Transfer news and rumours today: Everton's '£40m' target, Inter Milan's Premier League plan, Fulham setback

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jun 2026 21:06

Everton must pay £40m for West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen, the latest report has claimed.

The Toffees failed to secure European football after finishing 13th in the Premier League, and many fans viewed the season as a missed opportunity.

If David Moyes is to guide the Merseysiders towards the top half of the table in 2026-27, he will likely need his attacking ranks to be reinforced.

The Toffees have been linked with West Ham's Bowen, who may have emerged as a target due to the Hammers' relegation to the Championship.

Football Insider claim that Everton will have to pay up to £40m to reunite Moyes with Bowen, with West Ham reluctant to lose their captain.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Inter Milan transfer news: Premier League targets?

Inter Milan have turned their attention away from Marco Palestra to Nottingham Forest attacker Dan Ndoye and Brentford right-back Michael Kayode, the newest report has revealed.

Premier League teams are likely to be the biggest spenders in the transfer window once again thanks to the financial might of the division.

That has made it harder for clubs across Europe to compete for players, including some of the continent's biggest names such as Inter Milan.

The Italian side were reportedly close to bringing Marco Palestra to the San Siro from Cagliari, but Chelsea appear to have won the race for his signature.

Tuttomercatoweb claim that after being unexpectedly beaten to Palestra, Inter have now turned their attention to Forest forward Ndoye and Brentford right-back Kayode, with both seen as their next priority targets.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

Fulham transfer news: Chibuike Nwaiwu latest update

Fulham target Chibuike Nwaiwu has distanced himself from a move away from Trabzonspor this summer.

The Cottagers are readying themselves for arguably their most important campaign since returning to the Premier League in 2022.

Boss Marco Silva has left the club after five seasons in charge, while stars Harry Wilson and Raul Jimenez have also left for free.

Alvaro Arbeloa is reportedly close to being appointed as the Cottagers' new manager, and his squad must be reinforced significantly if he is to avoid a relegation battle.

However, Turkish outlet Fotospor claim that Fulham target Nwaiwu has ruled out joining the Londoners this summer, with the centre-back preferring to stay in the Turkish Super Lig.