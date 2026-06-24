Chelsea now hold 'positive talks' with £50m Marc Cucurella replacement after Marco Palestra swoop

By Lewis Blain | 24 Jun 2026 13:12

Chelsea's summer rebuild under Xabi Alonso continues to gather momentum as the Blues explore further additions following the imminent arrival of highly-rated right-back Marco Palestra.

With Marc Cucurella's departure to Real Madrid leaving a significant gap on the left side of the defence, the Blues have been assessing a number of possible replacements.

One name now emerging strongly on the radar is Sporting CP star, Maxi Araujo.

Chelsea hold talks over Maxi Araujo move

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Chelsea have held 'positive talks' over a potential move for Sporting Lisbon wing-back Maxi Araujo as they continue shaping Alonso's squad.

According to Chelsea insider Simon Phillips, the conversations came about after Sporting enquired about the availability of Pedro Neto.

While the Portugal international has no interest in leaving Stamford Bridge, the contact between the two clubs opened the door for Chelsea to gather information on Araujo.

The Uruguay international is capable of playing as a left-back, wing-back or even further forward on the left flank, making him an attractive option for Alonso's tactical plans.

Reports in Portugal, meanwhile, suggest that Sporting are willing to discuss a deal worth around £50 million despite the player possessing a release clause worth significantly more.

At 24 years old, Araujo fits Chelsea's recruitment model perfectly, combining top-level experience with room for further development.

Can Maxi Araujo replace Marc Cucurella at Stamford Bridge?

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On paper, Araujo looks like a very natural successor to Cucurella at Stamford Bridge.

Both players are at their best when given licence to attack, regularly contributing in the final third while still possessing the work-rate and defensive discipline required to operate in wide areas.

Araujo's output in front of goal is particularly impressive for a player who spends much of his time in defensive positions.

Indeed, he enjoyed an excellent campaign for club and country, with 12 goal contributions across 40 appearances in the Portuguese top-flight and Champions League last season, also averaging 1.1 chances created and 1.9 tackles per game.

His versatility is another major advantage for Alonso, given his preferred system relies heavily on energetic wing-backs capable of stretching the pitch and contributing creatively, something the 26-year-old has consistently demonstrated during his time in Portugal.

While replacing Cucurella is never going to be straightforward, Chelsea would be acquiring a younger player with a similar profile and arguably greater attacking upside. The Uruguayan's ability to play multiple positions would also give Alonso valuable tactical flexibility throughout a long season.

At around £50 million, the deal would represent a significant investment, but Araujo appears to tick many of the boxes that the Blues are looking for as they build a squad tailored to Alonso's philosophy.

Whether he can replicate Cucurella's influence immediately remains to be seen, but the profile certainly suggests he could become an excellent fit under the new boss at Stamford Bridge.