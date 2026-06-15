Chelsea transfer news: Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid confirmed in early Xabi Alonso funds boost, contract length revealed

By Darren Plant | 15 Jun 2026 10:37

Chelsea have confirmed that Marc Cucurella has completed a transfer to Real Madrid.

Although the left-back is currently preparing to represent Spain in Monday's World Cup opener against Cape Verde, speculation over a potential departure from Stamford Bridge has been ongoing for a number of weeks.

Atletico Madrid initially appeared to be the most likely destination for the 27-year-old, who publicly acknowledged in March that he interested in an eventual return to Spain.

However, a report on Sunday revealed that Chelsea and Real Madrid had reached a 'verbal agreement' over a fee for Cucurella.

Los Blancos, now with Jose Mourinho at the helm, were said to have given the green light to a €60m (£51.78m) package that was accepted by Chelsea.

Marc Cucurella has completed a permanent transfer to Spanish La Liga side Real Madrid.



Everyone at Chelsea FC would like to thank Marc for his efforts during his time at the club and for the role he played in our recent achievements. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 15, 2026

Cucurella completes Real Madrid transfer

On Monday morning, Chelsea and Real Madrid announced confirmation of the transfer at the same time.

A statement from Chelsea read: "Marc Cucurella has completed a permanent transfer to Spanish La Liga side Real Madrid.

"Cucurella joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 from Brighton & Hove Albion and was part of the team that lifted the UEFA Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup last year.

"During Cucurella’s stay at Stamford Bridge, the 27-year-old defender regularly represented the Spanish national team and won the UEFA European Championships in 2024.

"Everyone at Chelsea FC would like to thank Marc for his efforts during his time at the club and for the role he played in our recent achievements.

"We wish him every success as he begins the next stage of his career."

Meanwhile, in a far shorter statement, Real Madrid only revealed the length of Cucurella's contract, his terms at the La Liga giants running until the end of 2031-32.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Perfect deal for Chelsea?

There will be some Chelsea fans who will have concerns over Cucurella's exit, yet the Spain star is leaving the club at the right time.

Not only had he expressed a desire to take on a new challenge, the level of Cucurella's performance dropped off during 2025-26.

While it would be unfair to single him out when other teammates followed suit, the former Barcelona youngster's influence was not what it once was.

At a time when Chelsea need to facilitate sales to comply with the relevant Premier League and UEFA's financial regulations, recouping over £50m for Cucurella is a major success.

They already have a natural successor in Jorrel Hato, while Valentin Barco could also be arriving from Strasbourg at a time when new head coach Xabi Alonso is expected to switch to a back three.