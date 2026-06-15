Rangers summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Derek McInnes's side in 2026 window

By Anthony Nolan | 15 Jun 2026 09:55 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 09:55

Rangers finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season, 10 points behind eventual winners Celtic, and the club will be busy in the summer transfer window as they seek to close the gap.

Adding to the Gers' business is the fact that Danny Rohl has agreed to join RB Salzburg, leaving the door open for Derek McInnes to take the managerial reins at Ibrox.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Rangers' confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Rangers confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Lawrence Shankland (ST | Undisclosed from Hearts)

Rangers confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Ben Davies (CB | Free transfer to Bolton)

James Tavernier (RB | Released)

Rangers net spend: Summer 2026

Rangers total spend Summer 2026: £0

Rangers total income Summer 2026: £0

Rangers net spend Summer 2026: £0

Latest Rangers transfer rumours for Summer 2026

In

© Iconsport / Alamy, Tim Gray

Cammy Devlin (Hearts)

Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo)

Luke Graham (Dundee)

Claudio Braga (Hearts)

Out

© Imago / Focus Images

Youssef Chermiti (Galatasaray, PSV Eindhoven, Porto)

Emmanuel Fernandez (Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen)

You can find a complete list of the latest Rangers transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

However, deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window in Scotland falls on Thursday, September 3, with the window closing at 5pm GMT - almost two days later than in England.