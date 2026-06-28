Transfer news and rumours today: Defender completes Rangers medical, Leeds submit bid for Bundesliga player

By Saikat Mandal | 28 Jun 2026 10:23

Rangers are reportedly set to sign Ben Godfrey on loan from Atalanta BC this summer as Derek McInnes looks to strengthen his defence.

The 28-year-old joined the Serie A side from Everton in 2024 for £11m, but has made only five appearances for the Italian club.

The former Norwich City centre-back has previously enjoyed loan spells at Ipswich Town, Sheffield United and Danish side Brondby, and now appears poised for another temporary move, this time to Ibrox.

According to Sky Sports News, Godfrey has completed a medical with Rangers ahead of a season-long loan, with a significant option to buy included in the agreement.

The Gers are also looking to sign a new goalkeeper and are reportedly in talks with Hull City over a deal for Ivor Pandur, while Manchester United shot-stopper Radek Vitek is another option under consideration.

Everton eye move for Atalanta defender?

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Sticking with Atalanta, Godfrey is not the only defender who could be on his way out of the Serie A club.

Everton have been linked with a host of right-backs in recent years as they continue their search for a long-term successor to club legend Seamus Coleman.

According to a report from TuttoSport, the Toffees are among the clubs showing a strong interest in signing Atalanta's Raoul Bellanova this summer.

The Bergamo outfit are reportedly open to selling Bellanova as they look to raise funds for new signings, with Nottingham Forest's Nicolo Savona among their top targets.

Tottenham Hotspur and Forest have also been linked with the Italy international, but Everton currently appear to be leading the race for his signature.

Leeds submit bid for Bundesliga defender?

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Leeds United have reportedly submitted an offer for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi.

The 29-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract at the German club, who may need to sell him this summer.

Daniel Farke previously worked with the Switzerland international at Monchengladbach, and the Leeds boss is keen to reunite with his former player.

According to Bild (h/t Sport Witness), the Whites have submitted a bid worth just €8.5m (£7.33m), although the offer is reportedly far too low for Monchengladbach to consider.

The German club are well aware that Elvedi wants to move to the Premier League, and they may eventually be forced to accept a lower fee rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer.