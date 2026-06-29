DR Congo lineup vs. England: Predicted XI for World Cup last-32 match as Cedric Bakambu call made

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jun 2026 12:54

Congo DR head coach Sebastien Desabre faces a peculiar attacking dilemma for the Leopards' World Cup 2026 last-32 match against England on Wednesday evening.

The African nation progressed from Group K in third place, thanks to a 3-1 triumph over Uzbekistan on the final matchday, when Yoane Wissa scored twice either side of a Fiston Mayele effort.

Wissa - who has scored one more goal at the World Cup than in the whole of the 2025-26 Premier League - is a guarantee up top, but Mayele has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Cedric Bakambu, as he did in the 51st minute of the Uzbekistan victory.

Thirty-five-year-old Bakambu - one goal away from matching Dieumerci Mbokani's all-time record of 22 for Congo - is yet to score or assist at the World Cup, but Desabre has kept faith in the Real Betis forward and should do so again from the first whistle in Atlanta.

Wissa and Bakambu should form a familiar strike partnership in a 5-3-2 system, as Desabre reverts to a defensive shape to try to contain England after trialling out an attack-minded 4-4-2 on matchday three.

Expect Sunderland's Noah Sadiki to helm the midfield three, alongside Edo Kayembe and Samuel Moutoussamy, while Brian Cipenga is likely to drop out for an extra defender in Steve Kapuadi.

The latter joins a few familiar names in the backline - Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Arthur Masuaku, Axel Tuanzebe and Chancel Mbemba, set to win a record-extending 113th senior cap.

DR Congo possible starting lineup:

Mpasi-Nzau; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Kapuadi, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Kayembe; Wissa, Bakambu

> Click here to see how England could line up against DR Congo