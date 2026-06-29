England lineup vs. DR Congo: Predicted XI for World Cup last-32 match as Thomas Tuchel makes right-back decision

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jun 2026 12:46 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 12:54

England manager Thomas Tuchel will be forced into a defensive change for Wednesday's World Cup 2026 last-32 match against Congo DR at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Three Lions topped Group L courtesy of a 2-0 win over Panama on Saturday, but their triumph came at a cost as Jarell Quansah came off with an ankle injury midway through the second half.

Tuchel was already missing the stricken Tino Livramento - who withdrew from the squad earlier this month - and Reece James, who is also a major doubt for this game owing to a fresh hamstring injury, so Djed Spence should return at right-back unchallenged.

The Tottenham Hotspur man is expected to join Jordan Pickford, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Nico O'Reilly in an otherwise unchanged defensive wall, following back-to-back clean sheets for England.

Topping the Three Lions charts for line-breaking passes (30), possession won (20) and duels won (24) at the World Cup so far, Elliot Anderson is a midfield shoo-in alongside Declan Rice, who was spared last time out.

The same goes for Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, both of whom made an impact in the Panama win, the former teeing up Jude Bellingham to strike first and the latter firing five shots on the Canal Men's goal.

All of Saka, Bellingham and Rashford are expected to continue in support of Harry Kane, now England's all-time record World Cup scorer, but not their leading World Cup knockout stage scorer; that honour still belongs to Gary Lineker (6), while Kane has netted three such strikes.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane

> Click here to see how Congo DR could line up against England