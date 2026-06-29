Harry Kane to Barcelona: Could Catalan giants sign England captain in shock summer deal?

By Matt Law | 29 Jun 2026 12:33 , Last updated: 29 Jun 2026 12:35

Barcelona have reportedly made contact with Harry Kane's representatives to discuss what would be a spectacular move for the Bayern Munich striker this summer.

The Catalan giants are in the market for a new number nine, with Robert Lewandowski set to leave Camp Nou when his contract expires at the end of June.

Julian Alvarez, who has expressed a desire to leave Atletico Madrid this summer, is still believed to be Barcelona's number one target in the final third of the field.

However, Atletico could price the Argentina international out of a summer departure.

According to the Daily Mail, Barcelona have been in touch with Kane's representatives to discuss the possibility of signing the England captain this summer.

© Iconsport / Marty Jean-Louis/Alamy

Barca make contact over 'shock' Kane move

The report claims that Barcelona are currently looking at how they could fund such a move, with Kane's contract at Allianz Arena set to expire next June.

Kane is said to be happy in Munich, and Bayern are incredibly resistant to a sale given that the 32-year-old has been a huge success story since arriving in German football.

The striker has scored 146 goals and registered 33 assists in 147 appearances for Bayern in all competitions, including 61 goals and seven assists in 51 outings last term.

Kane is leading the charge for England at the 2026 World Cup, meanwhile, scoring three times, with the Three Lions present in the round of 32.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Barca are searching for a Lewandowski replacement

Barcelona have allegedly accepted that any serious discussions will have to wait until after England have either won the World Cup or been knocked out.

However, there is said to be serious interest from the La Liga champions, who view Kane as the ideal replacement for Lewandowski.

Kane's focus, for the moment, is said to be on a new contract at Bayern, but there is a feeling that Barcelona's plans for the striker could tempt him into a conversation.

There have also been suggestions that Barcelona are considering a move for Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal to boost their attacking options for the 2026-27 campaign.