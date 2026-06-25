Barcelona transfer news: World Cup displays 'make up Deco's mind' over summer move for 32-year-old

By Matt Law | 25 Jun 2026 11:57 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 11:59

Joao Cancelo's opening two performances at the 2026 World Cup have reportedly strengthened his chances of earning a permanent move to Barcelona this summer.

The 32-year-old spent the second half of the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Barcelona from Al-Hilal, making 23 appearances for the Catalan team, scoring twice and registering four assists.

Cancelo was also previously on loan at Barcelona from Manchester City during the 2023-24 campaign, making 42 appearances in all competitions.

As it stands, the Portugal international will return to Al-Hilal after the 2026 World Cup, but it is understood that the La Liga champions are determined to keep hold of him.

According to SPORT, Barcelona have been hugely impressed by Cancelo's opening two performances at the 2026 World Cup.

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Barca 'pushing' to sign Cancelo on a permanent basis

Cancelo has started Portugal's two group matches against Congo DR and Uzbekistan, and he set up Cristiano Ronaldo to score against the latter last time out.

Al-Hilal have Cancelo on a contract until June 2027, but Barcelona's sporting director Deco is said to be confident that an agreement can be struck.

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is heavily involved in the negotiations, and it is believed to be possible that Marc Casado heads to the Saudi Pro League outfit as a makeweight in the deal.

Casado, who has also been linked with Manchester United, made 34 appearances for Hansi Flick's team during the 2025-26 campaign, but he only started 10 times in La Liga.

© Imago

Casado to join Al-Hilal as Cancelo makeweight?

The midfielder came through the youth system at Barcelona before making his first-team debut in 2022, and he has represented the Catalan club on 75 occasions in all competitions.

Casado is believed to be surplus to requirements at Camp Nou, though, with a transfer during the summer market thought to be on the cards.

The midfielder was not included in the Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup, but Cancelo's involvement in the tournament means that there is unlikely to be any serious movement until Portugal have been eliminated from the competition.