Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'lining up' summer move for Barcelona midfielder

By Matt Law | 13 Jun 2026 19:25 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 19:27

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado during this summer's transfer window.

The 22-year-old's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Barcelona believed to be willing to let him leave during the upcoming market.

Casado made 34 appearances for Hansi Flick's team during the 2025-26 campaign, but he only started 10 times in La Liga, and the Spaniard is down the pecking order when it comes to the spots in midfield.

Atletico Madrid are believed to be keen on Casado, but according to Mundo Deportivo, there is also interest from the Premier League in the shape of Man United.

The report claims that the Red Devils are 'monitoring' Casado's situation, with the 20-time English champions potentially using their close relationship with the Catalan outfit to secure a deal.

© Imago

Man United 'considering' summer move for Casado

Casado came through the youth system at Barcelona before making his first-team debut in 2022, and he has represented the club on 75 occasions, scoring once and registering seven assists.

The midfielder is also a two-time Spain international, but he was not selected by La Roja head coach Luis de la Fuente for this summer's World Cup.

Bayer Leverkusen have also been credited with an interest, and it does appear that the Spaniard will be on the move during this summer's transfer window.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Man United are rebuilding their midfield this summer

Man United have reportedly already come to an agreement with Atalanta BC over a move for Ederson, with the Brazilian potentially becoming the club's first midfield signing of the summer.

Two more players in that area of the field are expected to arrive, with West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes viewed as a leading target for the 20-time English champions.

Bournemouth's Alex Scott is also admired, but a deal for Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson now looks incredibly difficult due to the presence of Manchester City in the race.

Casemiro's departure from Man United will become official when the midfielder's contract expires at the end of the month, while Manuel Ugarte is also expected to move on this summer due to his struggles at Old Trafford.