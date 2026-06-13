Barcelona must resist temptation to make 'shock' move for Julian Alvarez alternative

By Matt Law | 13 Jun 2026 18:34 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 18:36

Barcelona are reportedly giving consideration to signing Al-Hilal centre-forward Darwin Nunez this summer, with the Uruguay international potentially available on a free transfer.

It is understood that Al-Hilal are considering terminating Nunez's contract, with Liverpool linked with a move for their former player, although those suggestions are believed to be wide of the mark.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have identified Nunez as a potential 'low-cost option' to improve their squad for the 2026-27 campaign.

The report claims that Julian Alvarez is Barcelona's number one target, but Atletico Madrid have suggested that the Argentina international will not be allowed to leave unless his release clause - which stands at €500m (£432m) - is met.

Real Madrid have recently had a major offer turned down for Alvarez, and Atletico have hit out at both Los Blancos and Barcelona.

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Barcelona 'considering' summer move for Nunez

It is being reported that Nunez's name 'came up' during discussions that agent Jorge Mendes had with Al-Hilal regarding Joao Cancelo, who was again on loan at Barcelona last season.

Should Nunez's contract be terminated, he would become a free agent this summer.

As a result, any move for the South American could come without a transfer fee, although the striker would want a substantial signing-on fee and a large contract.

Nunez had an excellent spell with Benfica between 2020 and 2022, scoring 48 goals in 85 appearances in all competitions ahead of a switch to Liverpool.

However, the striker found it difficult to make his mark for Liverpool, only managing 40 goals in 143 appearances, including 25 Premier League goals.

Nunez left for Al-Hilal in August 2025, and he has scored nine goals in 24 appearances for the Saudi Pro League club, but the attacker was omitted from his team's league squad in the second half of the 2025-26 campaign following the arrival of Karim Benzema.

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Should Barcelona move for Nunez?

There will be plenty of teams interested in Nunez this summer, but Barcelona must resist the temptation to move for the Uruguay international.

The Catalan outfit need to boost their attack following the departure of Robert Lewandowski, but Nunez would want a substantial wage packet and a serious signing-on fee, so the deal simply does not make sense.