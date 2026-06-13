Egypt lineup vs. Belgium: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group G match as Mo Salah nurses injury

By Lewis Nolan | 13 Jun 2026 18:30

Mohamed Salah should be fit to play a part against Belgium in Egypt's opening game of their World Cup 2026 campaign in Group G on Monday.

The winger suffered a hamstring injury in late April for Liverpool, but he did come off the bench to play 45 minutes against Brazil in a friendly on June 6.

Salah will likely still be nursing his muscle issue, so it may be sensible if other forwards like Trezeguet, Omar Marmoush and Zizo are tasked with covering for him defensively on Monday in order to prevent further problems.

The Pharaohs will almost certainly be forced to defend for large periods without the ball, and that could add significant pressure onto midfielders Mohanad Lashin and Hamdy Fathy.

While the double pivot must be strong out of possession, centre-backs Yasser Ibrahim and Ramy Rabia will still likely have to stay alert in the box.

The central defenders could form part of a four-man defence next to right-back Mohamed Hany and left-back Ahmed Fatouh.

Goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy is one of four shot-stoppers that Egypt have taken to the World Cup, and given he is the only one to have been capped, it can be assumed that he will make his 77th appearance for the country.

Egypt possible starting lineup:

El Shenawy; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Fatouh; Lashin, Fathy; Salah, Trezeguet, Zizo; Marmoush

> Click here to see how Belgium could line up against Egypt