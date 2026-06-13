Belgium lineup vs. Egypt: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group G game amid Jeremy Doku concern

By Lewis Nolan | 13 Jun 2026 18:27

Belgium winger Jeremy Doku is expected to be fit for his nation's clash against Egypt on Monday, the team's opening World Cup 2026 fixture in Group G.

Reports had emerged that the Manchester City star experienced breathing problems on Tuesday, but he returned to training on Wednesday, so he should be fine to play on the left flank.

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard is a candidate to fill in on the right side of attack, while Kevin De Bruyne could still be the country's talisman in a number 10 role.

Despite facing criticism for his displays at Napoli in 2025-26, Romelu Lukaku's international record remains impressive, and the striker will hope to score his 91st goal for Belgium.

Boss Rudi Garcia could look to start Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans together in a double pivot, especially as the Aston Villa pair enjoyed strong campaigns in the Premier League.

Centre-backs Nathan Ngoy and Arthur Theate are possible inclusions in a four-man defence alongside full-backs Thomas Meunier and Maxim De Cuyper, while the selection of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is not in doubt.

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Meunier, Ngoy, Theate, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; Lukaku

> Click here to see how Egypt could line up against Belgium