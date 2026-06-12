Man United's Marcus Rashford handed unexpected Barcelona boost after 'surprise' news

By Matt Law | 12 Jun 2026 07:53 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 07:55

Real Madrid are reportedly on the verge of securing a deal for Bernardo Silva, which could be good news for Marcus Rashford when it comes to his chances of joining Barcelona this summer.

Bernardo is available on a free transfer, as the attacker will leave Manchester City at the end of June when his contract expires.

The Portugal international's future has recently been the subject of much speculation, with Barcelona, at one stage, thought to be firmly at the head of the queue for his services.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bernardo is on the verge of coming to an agreement with Real Madrid over a switch to the Spanish capital.

© Iconsport / SPI

Real Madrid 'secure' deal for Bernardo

"BREAKING: Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid, deal set to be sealed as revealed earlier… HERE WE GO, SOON. Agreement at final stages after official proposal valid until June 2028 plus potential option. Bernardo Silva, ready to join Real Madrid," Romano posted on X.

Bernardo is currently with the Portugal squad at the 2026 World Cup, but there is a possibility that he could undergo a medical during his time on international duty.

An announcement from Los Blancos could arrive in the near future, with Bernardo set to be Jose Mourinho's first signing since returning as head coach.

Real Madrid confirmed Mourinho's return on Thursday, with the Portuguese back at Bernabeu, and it is expected to be a busy summer window for the capital giants.

Bernardo will forever be remembered as a Man City legend, having represented the Citizens on 460 occasions in all competitions, scoring 76 goals and registering 77 assists in the process.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Barcelona have also been battling for Bernardo this summer

The 31-year-old was once again an important player for the English club during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring three goals and registering five assists in 53 appearances.

However, Bernardo rejected the chance to sign a new contract, with the playmaker seeking a fresh challenge at this stage of his career.

During his time at Man City, the Portuguese won six Premier League titles and the Champions League, lifting 19 trophies in total for Pep Guardiola's team.

Bernardo will now be hoping to help Real Madrid return to the top of Spanish football ahead of Barcelona, who have suffered an early blow considering that the playmaker had been regarded as a key target for the club this summer.

© Iconsport / GSI

Could Barcelona now move for Rashford?

Barcelona have until June 15 to activate a purchase option on Rashford, with the Catalan outfit needing to pay Manchester United £26m to turn his loan deal into a permanent one.

The La Liga champions have already agreed a deal for Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon, who operates in Rashford's position, and it remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old will make the move to Camp Nou on a permanent basis.

In theory, Barcelona missing out on Bernardo does strengthen Rashford's chances of securing a move to Camp Nou, but it is understood that a final decision has still not been made.

The forward, who is currently with the England squad at the 2026 World Cup, scored 14 goals and registered 14 assists in 49 appearances for Barcelona last season.