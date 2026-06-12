Real Madrid transfer news: Franco Mastantuono to be loaned out to Serie A giant?

By Darren Plant | 12 Jun 2026 15:44

Real Madrid are reportedly open to allowing Franco Mastantuono to move to Juventus on loan.

With Jose Mourinho now confirmed as the new Real Madrid manager, there is expected to be swift progress with regards to incomings.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is allegedly on the brink of joining his Portuguese compatriot at the Bernabeu.

Other players are expected to follow the playmaker, but Mourinho and Los Blancos chiefs must also decide how to handle the futures of some of their prospects and squad players.

Mastantuono falls into that category having yet to overly impress since his transfer from River Plate.

© Imago

Are Juventus interested in Mastantuono loan?

According to Tuttosport, there is the possibility of the Argentine making the switch to Turin during the summer transfer window.

Although the report emphasises that Real Madrid retain faith in the 18-year-old, they do not want to halt his development.

The teenager contributed three goals and one assist from 35 appearances across all competitions during 2025-26.

However, 18 of those outings came from the substitutes' bench, and there is potential for a change of playing style under Mourinho.

Juventus are mentioned as a potential destination as they look for low-cost additions having missed out on Champions League qualification.

As it stands, Juventus are in line to be short of attackers for next season, subsequently resulting in Mastantuono being viewed as a potential target.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Real Madrid following Nico Paz example?

Fellow Argentine Nico Paz - now 21 years of age - has spent the last two seasons with Como, contributing 19 goals and 17 assists from 75 appearances in all competitions.

With Real Madrid possessing a buy-back clause that they are expected to activate this year or in 2027, the arrangement with Como has paid off.

Theoretically-speaking, Real Madrid may see Mastantuono having similar success in Italy, whether that be with Juventus or another team.

From Juventus' perspective, they are allegedly going to bide their time before making a final decision.