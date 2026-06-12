How Real Madrid’s transfer decision hands ‘confident’ Newcastle huge £26m boost

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Jun 2026 13:26 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 13:26

Newcastle United have received a huge boost in their pursuit of Osasuna winger Victor Munoz this summer, according to a report.

Head coach Eddie Howe is hoping to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season after a disappointing 2025-26 campaign in which the Magpies finished 13th in the Premier League table.

Newcastle have already completed the signing of 20-year-old goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen from Reims for a reported £24m and further incomings are expected.

It remains to be seen whether failure to qualify for European competition will impact their transfer activity this summer, but the addition of new winger is thought to be high on their agenda following the £69m sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

Earlier this week, it was reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano that the Magpies had send an official bid to Osasuna for 22-year-old Munoz, who has been identified as a ‘top target'.

An agreement is yet to be reached between the two clubs, but Newcastle are said to be confident of finalising a package over €30m (£26m).

© Imago / Ernest Kolodziej / Ball Raw Images

Real Madrid will not activate buy-back clause for Newcastle target Munoz

Munoz began his career at Real Madrid, making 63 appearances for the club’s Castilla side before playing four times for the senior team in 2025, including two brief substitute outings at last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

The winger was then sold to Osasuna in July 2025 for a reported €5m and Real Madrid included a 50% sell-on clause as well as a buy-back option.

According to Romano, Real Madrid have decided against activating their buy-back clause for Munoz this summer, leaving Newcastle in pole position to sign the two-cap Spain international.

Los Blancos are now managed by Jose Mourinho, whose return to the Bernabeu was confirmed on Thursday, and they are prioritising other targets including Ibrahims Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez.

© Iconsport / Action Plus

Munoz could soon become Newcastle’s second summer signing

It is now up to Osasuna to decide whether they wish to accept Newcastle’s proposal for Munoz and make a significant profit on a player they only bought 12 months ago.

Munoz made a notable impression for the La Liga club in the 2025-26 campaign, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Comfortable operating on either flank, Munoz scored on his international debut for Spain in March, but he was not called up to Luis de la Fuente’s final squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Should Munoz complete a move to Newcastle, he would provide competition for starts with the likes for Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga and Jacob Murphy out wide.