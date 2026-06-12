Ivory Coast lineup vs. Ecuador: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group E clash

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Jun 2026 13:26 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 13:27

Ivory Coast boss Emerse Fae faces several selection dilemmas out wide ahead of Sunday’s World Cup curtain-raiser against Ecuador, particularly given the abundance of options at his disposal.

With Amad Diallo, Liverpool target Yan Diomande, Nicolas Pepe and Simon Adingra all vying for places, the Elephants’ main attacking threat is expected to come from the flanks.

Fae can at least rely on a formidable midfield unit featuring Seko Fofana, Ibrahim Sangare and Franck Kessie, who have scored seven, 12 and 15 international goals, respectively.

Following the decision to leave Sebastien Haller out of the squad, the goalscoring burden in attack appears likely to fall on probable starting centre-forward Evan Guessand, who has four international goals to his name.

As for team news, Evan Ndicka remains the African nation’s only injury absentee, with the thigh problem he sustained in the Rome derby last month ruling him out of the opener.

In Ndicka’s enforced absence, Emmanuel Agbadou and Odilon Kossounou are expected to form the central defensive partnership in front of goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.

Guela Doue and Ghislain Konan should provide support on either side of the established centre-back pairing, completing a solid rearguard for the tournament opener.

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Y. Fofana; Doue, Agbadou, Kossounou, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, S. Fofana; Diallo, Guessand, Diomande

> Click here to see how Ecuador could line up against Ivory Coast