Ecuador lineup vs. Ivory Coast: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group E clash

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Jun 2026 13:26 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 13:28

Ecuador head into Sunday's World Cup clash against Ivory Coast with concerns over the fitness of their talismanic captain and main goal threat, Enner Valencia.

The veteran forward is considered a minor doubt for the encounter, a significant concern for La Tri given that the 49-goal frontman is the only player in the squad with a double-figure international tally.

With Gonzalo Plata the next highest scorer on a modest eight goals, the South Americans' heavy reliance on their experienced frontman for end-product in the final third is plain to see.

Despite a notable lack of goals beyond Valencia, the nation boasts an abundance of elite talent elsewhere, including Chelsea powerhouse Moises Caicedo and teenage sensation Kendry Paez.

Pedro Vite will carry some midfield responsibility in tandem with Caicedo, while John Yeboah and Nilson Angulo are poised to provide directness from the wide areas.

Further back, an imposing defensive line is likely to see Paris Saint-Germain's Willian Pacho partner Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie at the heart of a stingy rearguard that gives little away.

The central pairing should be flanked by Joel Ordonez and Pervis Estupinan, completing a formidable back four charged with shielding goalkeeper Hernan Galindez as the South Americans seek a winning start.

Ecuador possible starting lineup:

Galindez; Ordonez, Pacho, Hincapie, Estupinan; Caicedo, Vite; Yeboah, Plata, Angulo; Valencia

> Click here to see how Ivory Coast could line up against Ecuador