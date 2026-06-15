Team News: Iran vs. New Zealand injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Seye Omidiora | 15 Jun 2026 02:00

Iran and New Zealand's preparations for the 2026 World Cup could hardly have been more contrasting, but off-field issues and recent form will matter little when their group-stage clash gets underway on Monday night.

Team Melli enter the tournament in fine form despite facing the unique logistical challenge of travelling into the United States only on matchdays, whereas their Oceania opponents arrive in North America having suffered nine defeats in their last 11 matches.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

IRAN

Out: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (muscle), Dennis Eckert (unspecified), Mehdi Torabi (unspecified)

Doubtful: Roozbeh Cheshmi (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Khalilzadeh, Kanaani, Hajsafi; Ezatolahi, Razzaghinia; Mohebi, Ghoddos, Ghayedi; Taremi

NEW ZEALAND

Out: Ryan Thomas (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; Just, Garbett, Singh; Wood