Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils handed major Mateus Fernandes concern as rivals 'contact' West Ham over move

By Carter White | 12 Jun 2026 14:02

Manchester United have reportedly been joined by Paris Saint-Germain in the race for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

The 21-year-old is one of the most sought-after stars ahead of the summer transfer window following the Hammers' sobering relegation to the second tier of English football at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have known for a while that they face serious competition in the race for Fernandes, who is supposedly admired by the scouting team at 15-time European champions Real Madrid.

There are hopes from those of a Man Utd persuasion that the Portuguese midfielder can leave West Ham and have a similar career trajectory to fellow ex-Hammer Declan Rice, who won the Premier League this season.

After a domestic title and Champions League final defeat, Rice is spending the summer in North America, with the Three Lions of England looking to end a 60-year wait for a major international trophy.

© Iconsport / PA Images

PSG 'make contact' over Fernandes move

According to transfer reporter Santi Aouna, Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Championship outfit West Ham over the 'exit conditions' of both midfielder Fernandes and attacker Crysencio Summerville.

The report claims that the second-tier Hammers value the Portuguese midfielder at a staggering £69m, with Summerville supposedly given a price tag of £43m ahead of the upcoming summer window.

It is understood that the two-time Champions League winners have been in discussions with the representatives of both West Ham players over potential switches to Parc des Princes this summer.

As mentioned earlier, the report states that Les Parisiens will face stiff competition in their pursuit of Fernandes, with Manchester United, Real Madrid and unnamed Premier League clubs keen on the youngster.

Fernandes has played just five minutes of senior international football for Portugal, who are blessed with a midfield trio of Joao Neves, Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes heading into the World Cup.

© Imago / Action Plus

Expensive midfield market

Following the departures of Bernardo Silva and Casemiro respectively, Manchester City and Manchester United are targeting midfield signings ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.

The two local rivals are both finding out that recruiting a top-class operator this summer is going to take plenty of resources, with the Citizens struggling to snatch Elliot Anderson from the grasp of Nottingham Forest.

Nearly £70m for a player from a Championship club appears overpriced, however, West Ham's Fernandes has shown the potential to blossom into one of the Premier League's top midfielders.