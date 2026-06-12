Haiti vs. Scotland: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Carter White | 12 Jun 2026 14:47

Scotland begin their World Cup campaign with a Group C clash against tournament minnows Haiti on Sunday morning.

The Tartan Army are back on the world stage for the first time since 1998, looking to reach the knockout stages for the first time.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Haiti vs. Scotland kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 2am on Sunday morning.

Where is Haiti vs. Scotland being played?

The World Cup fixture between Haiti and Scotland will take place at Boston Stadium, which is situated in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The stadium has a capacity of 65,000, with a large number of the Tartan Army expected to be in attendance.

How to watch Haiti vs. Scotland in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One across the UK, as well as on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup opener will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also, for the first time ever, have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Haiti and Scotland?

With Brazil and Morocco appearing as the international behemoths in Group C, Scotland know that their best chance of a World Cup victory arrives on Sunday morning, when minnows Haiti are the opponents.

The Tartan Army could effectively secure a spot in the last 32 with a convincing success over the CONCACAF side this weekend, with eight of the best third-placed sides advancing into the knockout rounds.

The general consensus is that three points and a respectable goal difference will be enough to secure progression out of the group stage at this World Cup, expanded to 48 teams for the first time.

> Our full preview of Haiti vs. Scotland can be found here