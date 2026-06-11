Preview: Haiti vs Scotland - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Jun 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 23:07

Two nations making a long-awaited return to the global stage clash at Boston Stadium in Massachusetts on Sunday, as Haiti face Scotland in their opening 2026 World Cup fixture.

The Grenadiers and the Tartan Army enter Group C as distinct outsiders, facing an uphill battle against five-time world champions Brazil and recently-crowned AFCON winners Morocco.

Match preview

Making their first World Cup appearance in 52 years, Haiti’s primary objective will be improving on their 1974 debut in Germany, where they suffered three consecutive defeats and conceded 14 goals in the process.

The Grenadiers punched their ticket to the newly expanded 48-team tournament by winning six and drawing two of their 10 CONCACAF qualifiers, progressing through two group-stage campaigns and sealing qualification with back-to-back victories over Costa Rica (1-0) and Nicaragua (2-0) in November 2025.

The true weight of Haiti’s achievement lies off the pitch, as severe domestic security concerns forced them to play all of their 'home' fixtures 500 miles away in Curacao, while head coach Sebastien Migne has yet to set foot on the Caribbean island since taking charge 18 months ago.

Haiti, the second-lowest ranked nation at the 2026 World Cup (83rd), failed to win their opening two friendly games this year against Tunisia (1-0) and Iceland (1-1) in March, before they secured a statement 4-0 victory over New Zealand just over a week ago.

However, Migne’s men suffered a 2-1 defeat to Peru in their final warm-up match last weekend, and they enter their Group C battle with Scotland fully aware that securing three points on Sunday is likely to be essential if they wish to keep their dream of a first-ever knockout appearance alive.

Haiti vs. Scotland World Cup 2026 Match Preview ⚽ | "You Heard It Here First"

Scotland will be making their ninth World Cup appearance this summer and, in a bizarre twist of fate, their return lands them in a group alongside Brazil and Morocco - the same footballing nations who condemned the Scots to a rock-bottom group-stage finish during their last tournament campaign in 1998.

The Tartan Army won four of their six UEFA qualifiers and sealed their spot in North America in dramatic fashion, as two stoppage-time goals from Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean - the latter scoring from the halfway line - secured a memorable 4-2 victory over Denmark to finish top of their group.

Head coach Steve Clarke, who signed a four-year contract extension at the end of last month, oversaw back-to-back 1-0 friendly defeats to Japan and Ivory Coast in March, but the Scots have since responded with two convincing wins against Curacao and Bolivia over the last fortnight.

A 4-1 victory over 10-man Curacao at Hampden Park was followed by a 4-0 success against Bolivia last Saturday. Should Clarke's men find the net four times on Sunday, it will mark the first time since a period between 1928 and 1929 that Scotland would record three wins in a row and score at least four goals in each.

Facing Haiti for the very first time in their history on Sunday, Scotland enter their Group C opener knowing that maximum points are essential to spark a historic tournament run.

Indeed, the Tartan Army are desperate to finally break their notorious hoodoo and reach the knockouts of a major tournament at the 13th time of asking, having crashed out at the group stage in all 12 of their previous World Cup (eight) and European Championship (four) appearances.

Haiti form (all competitions):

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Scotland form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Haiti have no injury concerns to report and Migne could stick with the same 4-4-2 formation that was deployed in the last two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Peru.

The oldest (38) and most-capped player (81) in Haiti’s squad is goalkeeper and captain Johny Placide, who could be protected by a back four of Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix and Martin Experience.

Wolves midfielder Jean‐Ricner Bellegarde and Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor are both expected to start, with the latter leading the line alongside key attacker Duckens Nazon, who has scored a record 44 goals in 78 appearances for his country.

As for Scotland, Billy Gilmour (knee) is ruled out of the World Cup through injury, while key midfielder Scott McTominay has emerged as a minor doubt after he, along with defender Scott McKenna (knock), was absent from training on Thursday due to a stomach complaint.

Lewis Ferguson, Kenny McLean, Ryan Christie and Man United teenager Tyler Fletcher are all alternative central midfield options at Clarke’s disposal, while Europa League winner John McGinn is likely to start out on the left flank in a 4-4-2 system.

After contributing to four of Scotland’s eight goals scored in warm-up wins over Curacao and Bolivia (three goals, one assists), new Rangers signing Lawrence Shankland is set to be rewarded with a start up front, potentially alongside Che Adams.

Meanwhile, Clarke will weigh up whether to start Angus Gunn or 43-year-old Craig Gordon - the oldest player at the 2026 World Cup - between the sticks, with the former more likely to be given the gloves.

Haiti possible starting lineup:

Placide; Arcus, Ade, Delcroix, Experience; Deedson, Jean Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence; Isidor, Nazon

Scotland possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Hickey, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson; Doak, McTominay, Ferguson, McGinn; Adams, Shankland

We say: Haiti 1-3 Scotland

Aware that tricky tests against Brazil and Morocco are on the horizon, neither Haiti nor Scotland can afford to drop points in this opening fixture if they are to progress from Group C.

Although Haiti's true level on the international stage remains difficult to gauge, considering the level of opposition they have faced in recent years, a Scotland side ranked nearly 40 places higher should possess more than enough quality to secure maximum points and their first World Cup victory since 1990.

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