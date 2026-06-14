Algeria lineup vs. Argentina: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group J clash as Mahrez leads Fennecs against reigning champions

By Jonathan O'Shea | 14 Jun 2026 12:59

All eyes will be on reigning champions Argentina when they start the defence of their title at World Cup 2026, but opening Group J opponents Algeria are aiming to spring a surprise.

The two nations are set to clash on Tuesday night, in Kansas City, when the Fennec Foxes will target a fast start - notably, only two teams scored more goals in African qualifying.

All in their early or mid-20s, a talented attacking unit is supplemented by veteran skipper Riyadh Mahrez, who has been unconvincingly clinging onto his place for some time.

Nonetheless, head coach Vladimir Petkovic is unlikely to drop the former Manchester City winger for rising star Anis Hadj Moussa, who may have to settle for a seat on the bench.

Marseille striker Amine Gouiri is usually supported by Mohammed Amoura in a prolific front line - the latter registered 14 goal involvements during the CAF qualifiers - and Germany-born Ibrahim Maza offers another threat from deep.

Aside from picking the right attack, Petkovic has two main problems to resolve: first, he will be missing key defender Ramy Bensebaini, who has been ruled out by an ankle injury. Jaouen Hadjam, Samir Chergui and Zineddine Belaid are all vying to replace him.

There also remains some doubt about who will take the goalkeeper's gloves. Luca Zidane has only recently recovered from a broken jaw, while Melvin Mastil and Oussama Benbot have just five caps between them.

Algeria possible starting lineup: Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Chergui, Ait-Nouri; Bentaleb, Boudaoui; Mahrez, Maza, Amoura; Gouiri

> Click here to see how Argentina could line up against Algeria