Argentina lineup vs. Algeria: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group J clash as Messi joins 200 club

By Jonathan O'Shea | 14 Jun 2026 12:30 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 13:00

Argentina commence their World Cup 2026 campaign on Tuesday, when the reigning champions kick off Group J by meeting Algeria in Kansas City.

Of course, La Albiceleste will be captained by Lionel Messi, who is set to make his 200th international appearance - and his 27th at FIFA's top tournament - as he becomes the first man to play at six different finals.

Messi should line up alongside Lautaro Martinez in attack, after the latter finished as Serie A's Capocannoniere again with 17 goals from 30 league appearances last season.

Despite an injury-hit campaign for Inter Milan, 'El Toro' is now fit and perfectly complements Messi's roaming role, albeit Julian Alvarez is another strong option for head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Scaloni's number one is Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who has been passed fit after breaking a finger just before the recent Europa League final. Juan Musso and Geronimo Rulli played in Argentina's pre-tournament friendlies, but they must now warm the bench.

In further good news for the world's top-ranked nation, experienced midfielder Leandro Paredes and versatile winger Nico Gonzalez have both overcome muscular problems.

However, Lyon defender Nicolas Tagliafico has been ruled out of their opener - and potentially the upcoming clash with Austria - due to a calf injury.

Either Facundo Medina or Strasbourg wide man Valentin Barco could fill in at left-back against Algeria; it remains to be seen which two of Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez will link up in central defence.

Argentina possible starting lineup: E. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Almada; Messi, La. Martinez

> Click here to see how Algeria could line up against Argentina