Jordan lineup vs. Austria: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group J clash as Jordan play first-ever World Cup game

By Ellis Stevens | 14 Jun 2026 14:20 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 14:20

Jordan will play their first-ever World Cup match when they take on Austria in Group J on Wednesday.

Jamal Sellami's side were dealt a blow before the tournament as Ibrahim Sabra was forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury, with Mohammad Taha called up as a replacement.

Jordan will also be without forward Yazan Al-Naimat, who scored eight goals during World Cup qualifying, due to an injury that has ruled him out since December.

In Al Naimat's place, Jordan will be relying on Ali Olwan to lead the line against Austria, with Mousa Tamari and Odeh Fakhoury also starting in attack.

Noor Al-Rawabdeh and Nizar Mahmoud Al Rashdan are likely to start in the middle of the park, with Mohannad Abu Taha and Ehsan Haddad providing the width.

Finally, a back three of Saleem Obaid, Abdallah Nasib and Yazan Al-Arab should start in front of Yazeed Abulaila in goal.

Jordan possible starting lineup:

Abulaila; Obaid, Al-Arab, Nasib; Haddad, Al Rashdan, Al Rawabdeh, Taha; Tamari, Olwan, Fakhouri

> Click here to see how Austria could line up against Jordan