Austria vs. Jordan: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Sebastian Sternik | 15 Jun 2026 23:16

Austria return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, and their first assignment comes against debutants Jordan at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium this Wednesday.

Ralf Rangnick's men come into the tournament with great momentum, and they will be looking to start their 2026 World Cup campaign on a winning note when they take on one of the biggest underdogs in the competition.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Austria vs. Jordan kick off?

Wednesday's tasty Group J clash starts at 5am BST.

Where is Austria vs. Jordan being played?

Austria and Jordan will go head-to-head at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

The stadium has served as the home venue for NFL powerhouse San Francisco 49ers since 2014.

How to watch Austria vs. Jordan in the UK

TV channels

Wednesday's World Cup clash will be available on BBC One.

All 104 matches at this summer's World Cup will be available on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers have the chance to stream the game live online via the BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops and smartphones.

Highlights

Key moments and highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their social media pages and YouTube channels.

After signing a historic deal with FIFA, TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Austria and Jordan?

Having qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1998, Austria will now be looking to kick on and break new ground.

The European side have not won a World Cup game since 1990, and they have not reached the knockout phase since 1954.

When it comes to ending both those dire records, Austria will fancy their chances given they share the group with Jordan, Algeria and Argentina.

While there is no question about who the favourites are, Rangnick's men certainly have enough quality to challenge for knockout football.

When it comes to Jordan, they will be looking to prove that they are not here to make up the numbers.

This summer will mark their first ever World Cup campaign, and despite minimal expectations, they will be hopeful of putting on a good show.

> Our full preview of Austria vs. Jordan can be found here