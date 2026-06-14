Austria lineup vs. Jordan: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group J clash as David Alaba remains doubtful

By Ellis Stevens | 14 Jun 2026 14:20 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 14:21

Austria get their first World Cup campaign since 1998 underway when they take on Jordan in Group J on Wednesday.

Ralf Rangnick's side were dealt a considerable blow ahead of the tournament as Christoph Baumgartner suffered a muscle injury while preparing for the World Cup warm-up friendly against Tunisia.

Baumgartner was subsequently ruled out of Austria's World Cup squad and replaced by Dejan Ljubicic.

Austria are also contending with injury concerns involving Patrick Wimmer, Florian Grillitsch and David Alaba, although the latter is expected to be fit enough to start on Wednesday.

Alaba is likely to line up alongside Konrad Laimer, Philipp Lieinhart and Phillipp Mwene in defence, with Alexander Schlager in goal.

Further forward, Xaver Schlager should partner Nicolas Seiwald in the middle of the park.

In Baumgartner's absence, Romano Schmid, Marcel Sabitzer and Michael Gregoritsch are anticipated to provide support to veteran striker Marko Arnautovic.

Austria possible starting lineup:

A Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; X Schalger, Seiwald; Schmid, Sabitzer, Gregoritsch; Arnautovic

> Click here to see how Jordan could line up against Austria