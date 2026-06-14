Haiti 0-1 Scotland: McGinn winner edges Tartan Army past brave Haitians in foul-strewn battle

By Axel Clody | 14 Jun 2026 05:14 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 05:36

Haiti and Scotland produced what, for neutrals, was the most entertaining game of the 2026 World Cup so far on Saturday, June 13. It was the Scots who came out on top, winning 1-0 at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Back at a World Cup after 28 years away, Scotland lead Group C with three points, with Brazil and Morocco, who drew earlier in the day, on one apiece. Haiti, returning after 52 years, are bottom of the group.

Haiti vs Scotland: How the game unfolded

The final match of the opening round of Group C was defined by two things: a remarkable number of fouls, and two teams playing a brand of football that may not have been pretty, but that pleased anyone watching.

At times, the game resembled a judo bout more than a World Cup fixture. There were countless heavy fouls, including pulls and kicks, from start to finish. The match finished with 44 fouls in total, 23 by Haiti and 21 by Scotland, with four yellow cards (one for the Caribbean side, three for the Europeans).

Unlike Brazil and Morocco, who held on to the ball just for the sake of it, Haiti and Scotland were more often than not direct when their players had possession. The Scottish goal was a perfect example, as it came from a long ball forward to Che Adams, who laid it off to Ben Gannon-Doak. The Bournemouth midfielder took on his defender and drilled a low cross into the box. Lawrence Shankland's shot was saved, but John McGinn was on hand to convert the rebound.

Haiti vs Scotland: A brave Haiti caused Scotland more problems than expected

For anyone expecting Scotland to dominate against a theoretically weaker opponent, that was not what unfolded in Foxborough. The first half was open, with both sides going direct in pursuit of a goal. And although the Europeans opened the scoring and rattled the woodwork, they also had a couple of scares of their own.

In the second half, Haiti's bravery became even more apparent, particularly in the final 15 minutes. The Caribbean side came incredibly close to an equaliser in the closing stages. Frantzdy Pierrot rose higher than the Scottish defence and headed towards goal, only for the ball to curl marginally wide. Haiti kept the pressure on until the end, but to no avail.

© Imago / Huang Zongzhi / Xinhua

The stat

John McGinn becomes the first Aston Villa player to score for a British nation at a World Cup in the last 36 years. The last to manage the feat was David Platt, who scored for England in the third-place play-off at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

The view of the press

"It was 90 minutes of torture and pretty mediocre football, to be honest. But Scotland are above Brazil, so who cares?"

Scott Mulen, BBC Scotland

Haiti vs Scotland: What comes next

Scotland vs Morocco

June 19, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Brazil vs Haiti

June 19, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia