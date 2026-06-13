Team News: Haiti vs. Scotland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Jun 2026 02:00

Scotland kick-start their 2026 World Cup campaign with a Group C fixture against Caribbean island Haiti at Boston Stadium in Massachusetts on Sunday.

These two nations are joined in their group by five-time world champions Brazil and African giants Morocco, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two nations.

Haiti vs. Scotland World Cup 2026 Match Preview ⚽ | "You Heard It Here First"

HAITI

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Placide; Arcus, Ade, Delcroix, Experience; Deedson, Jean Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence; Isidor, Nazon

SCOTLAND

Out: Billy Gilmour (knee)

Doubtful: Scott McTominay (stomach), Scott McKenna (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gunn; Hickey, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson; Doak, McTominay, Ferguson, McGinn; Adams, Shankland