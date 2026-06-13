Team News: Haiti vs. Scotland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Scotland kick-start their 2026 World Cup campaign with a Group C fixture against Caribbean island Haiti at Boston Stadium in Massachusetts on Sunday.
These two nations are joined in their group by five-time world champions Brazil and African giants Morocco, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two nations.
HAITI vs. SCOTLAND
HAITI
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Placide; Arcus, Ade, Delcroix, Experience; Deedson, Jean Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence; Isidor, Nazon
SCOTLAND
Out: Billy Gilmour (knee)
Doubtful: Scott McTominay (stomach), Scott McKenna (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gunn; Hickey, Hanley, Souttar, Robertson; Doak, McTominay, Ferguson, McGinn; Adams, Shankland