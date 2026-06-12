England 2026 World Cup preview: Squad, fixtures and prediction | Harry Kane and co bid to end 60 years of hurt

England arrive at this World Cup ranked fourth in the world and well placed to emulate the 1966 team that won on home soil at Wembley Stadium.
That solitary triumph remains the reference point against which every subsequent squad is measured, so Thomas Tuchel's men aim to end 60 years of hurt.
Yet, there are many demons to slay. Maradona's Mexican masterclass, Gazza's tears in Turin, Beckham's red card in Saint-Etienne, endless penalty heartbreak and a painful 2018 semi-final defeat to Croatia.
Tuchel, appointed in October 2024 as Gareth Southgate's successor, represents a shift in the FA's strategy: a Champions League winner and serial knockout specialist is now applying elite club methodology to the English national team.
Qualifying confirmed early signs of that shift, with eight wins from eight games in UEFA Group K without conceding a single goal.
Still spearheading the Three Lions' attack, Harry Kane also serves as captain. England's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals from 114 appearances, he notched 61 for Bayern Munich last term.
Providing all goes to plan in the early stages, neither France or Spain would lie in wait until the final, with defending champions Argentina a potential semi-final opponent from the same half of the draw.
First, though, England must get through the group phase, ideally by claiming top spot.
England 2026 World Cup group and fixtures
England are in Group L of the 2026 World Cup alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama.
The group contains two opponents England have faced competitively: Croatia came out on top in 2018, after Panama were soundly beaten 6-1 at that same tournament.
Without doubt, Croatia pose the most significant threat, ranked 11th in the world and having reached at least the semis at both of the last two World Cups.
Luka Modric enters what will almost certainly be his final tournament at the grand age of 40, but their collective organisation under Zlatko Dalic is what makes them such a competitive side.
Meanwhile, Ghana are ranked 73rd by FIFA and came through a tricky CAF qualifying group with eight wins from 10. Managerial churn and recent AFCON failures make the Black Stars slightly unpredictable.
Outsiders Panama qualified from CONCACAF, taking advantage of the three absent co-hosts to seal their spot. Making just a second appearance at the global finals, they will rely on a compact defence.
England: Group L fixtures2026 World Cup
|Date (BST)
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Venue
|Wednesday, June 17
|England vs Croatia
|9:00pm
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
|Monday, June 23
|England vs Ghana
|9:00pm
|Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
|Friday, June 27
|Panama vs England
|10:00pm
|MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
England's possible road to the final
The best-case route from Group L takes England through the first knockout round by beating a third-placed qualifier, then a possible last-16 tie against co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City.
Should they eliminate the co-hosts, a quarter-final against Brazil, a semi-final against Argentina, and a first World Cup final for 60 years could await.
FIFA's seeding system places England in the same half of the bracket as old foes Argentina, meaning a last-four meeting is on the cards if they both top their group.
European heavyweights France and Spain are on the opposite side of the draw and cannot meet Tuchel's side until the final, provided they do not slip up in the group stage.
However, finishing second would remove 'bracket protection', making Euro 2024 conquerors Spain a likely last-16 opponent and setting up a significantly harder route through.
England's possible road to the finalFinal: July 19, MetLife Stadium
Panama
32
3rd-place
16
(co-hosts)
New Jersey
England 2026 World Cup squad
Tuchel announced his 26-man squad on June 1 with a selection policy that prioritised tactical flexibility and specific profiles over club form and reputation.
Morgan Gibbs-White, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden were among the most prominent omissions, with the latter pair not warranting inclusion on merit after dreadful club seasons.
A uniquely talented enigma, Trent Alexander-Arnold has not played for England since last summer, and his Real Madrid struggles distanced him further from Tuchel's plans; Harry Maguire publicly vented his frustration after being left out.
The most debated inclusions were clinical finisher Ivan Toney of Al-Ahli - recalled despite playing just seven minutes under Tuchel before the squad announcement - and Jordan Henderson's continued participation.
As ever, Jude Bellingham's exact role within midfield remains an unresolved question. He must vie with Morgan Rogers and recent Premier League winner Eberechi Eze for the most advanced role behind Kane.
England 2026 World Cup predicted starting XI
Tuchel's preferred system is a flexible 4-3-3 with inverted wide forwards and overlapping full-backs, often shifting to a 4-2-3-1 when needed.
Declan Rice sits deepest in midfield, Elliot Anderson operates in a box-to-box role, and Bellingham usually takes the most advanced position, with licence to arrive late into the penalty area.
Now featuring at his third World Cup, Jordan Pickford is undisputed number one between the posts, with Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa the expected centre-back partnership - now fit again, John Stones could come into that equation.
Reece James generally starts at right-back, and breakthrough star Nico O'Reilly is favourite to claim the left-back berth at his first senior tournament.
Despite fitness issues last term, Saka should start as an inverted right-winger, captain Kane leads the line, and Marcus Rashford must compete with Anthony Gordon - his apparent replacement at Barcelona - for selection on the left.
England 2026 World Cup squad depth
Some rotation is expected, as Tuchel's selection will reflect the tactical demands of each opponent and the physical state of several players who ended long club seasons just before the tournament.
In the middle third, it seems that Mainoo, Eze and Rogers will all start on the bench, and each one is capable of filling multiple roles.
Mainoo's Euro 2024 experience makes him a ready-made alternative to Anderson, while Eze and Rogers can operate centrally and off the left.
The duel between Rashford and Gordon should keep both on their toes, while Noni Madueke is an able deputy for Arsenal teammate Saka.
Of course, Kane's place as wandering superstar striker is unquestioned, but Ollie Watkins has returned to form in recent months and offers a more mobile pressing-based alternative when Tuchel needs a different profile.
Watkins likes to run in behind, while Toney represents a target-man option who is valuable in both boxes and can score from all angles. Furthermore, the Saudi-based striker is simply ruthless from the spot.
At the back, Stones provides experienced cover, Quansah offers more speed and Burn's aerial dominance gives England a physical set-piece option.
Tuchel also has three men who can slot into either full-back position, as O'Reilly, Tino Livramento and Djed Spence are particularly versatile - Konsa could also shift across to right-back.
England
- Striker
- Kane
- Watkins
- Toney
- Right winger
- Saka
- Gordon
- Madueke
- Left winger
- Rashford
- Gordon
- Madueke
- Attacking midfielder
- Bellingham
- Eze
- Rogers
- Central midfielder
- Anderson
- Mainoo
- Henderson
- Defensive midfielder
- Rice
- Mainoo
- Henderson
- Left-back
- O'Reilly
- Burn
- Centre-back
- Guehi
- Stones
- Quansah
- Centre-back
- Konsa
- Stones
- Quansah
- Right-back
- Livramento
- Spence
- James
- Goalkeeper
- Pickford
- D. Henderson
- Trafford
Thomas Tuchel: manager profile
Tuchel was appointed England coach in October 2024, though his role somewhat controversially began at the start of 2025, just before World Cup qualifying commenced.
The German tactician became only the third non-English manager to take charge, following Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello, neither of whom enjoyed much success.
His club career was built on an impressive post-Klopp period at Borussia Dortmund, before claiming successive Ligue 1 titles at PSG and guiding them to a first-ever Champions League final.
One year on, Tuchel would return to Europe's biggest club game, winning the Champions League with Chelsea, only 30 games into his turbulent tenure at Stamford Bridge.
Though a subsequent spell at Bayern Munich definitely did not work out, his England record of 11 wins, one draw and two losses has convinced most doubters.
Eight straight qualifying wins were followed by a goalless draw with Uruguay, defeat to Japan, then pre-tournament friendly victories over New Zealand and Costa Rica.
Tuchel's tactical adaptability and rigour was rarely visible under Gareth Southgate's more reactive reign, and his contract has already been extended until Euro 2028, confirming the FA's absolute confidence.
Thomas Tuchel: England record
January 2025 to present (all games)
Harry Kane: England's star player
Two goals short of Gary Lineker's national World Cup record, Kane arrives at his third global finals as England's captain and all-time leading scorer, with 79 goals from 114 international appearances.
His 36 Bundesliga goals in 2025-26 made him the German league's top scorer for a third consecutive year, and he plundered 61 across all competitions as Bayern did a domestic double.
In February, the former Tottenham forward reached 500 career goals for club and country at senior level, a milestone that places him among the most prolific professional footballers of any era.
Naturally, his England goals-per-game ratio of 0.70 is the highest of any player in Three Lions history, and many of those strikes have powered his country into the latter stages of major tournaments.
Kane's World Cup record across Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 stands at eight goals from 11 games: a tally of six in 2018 won him the Golden Boot and included a hat-trick against Panama.
Leading by example, his contribution goes far beyond scoring: he drops deep to collect the ball, creates angles for wide runners, effortlessly switches play and deftly generates valuable set-piece situations.
Still in his prime, this World Cup - where eight international games are potentially available in a single month - could complete Kane's path towards greatness.
Harry KaneBayern Munich • Striker • Age 32 (born July 28, 1993)
Key players to watch
Jude Bellingham arrives at his second World Cup with something to prove after an underwhelming 2025-26 season. A modest record of six La Liga goals and four assists from 28 appearances fell far below previous sky-high standards.
Reported friction with Tuchel over his best position continues a complicated relationship with England's strong-minded manager, and how he responds to being rested or rotated remains to be seen.
Declan Rice is England's most important midfielder, providing both a solid central pivot and the precise dead-ball delivery that brought six set-piece goals across eight qualifiers.
Around a third of World Cup goals historically have come from set pieces, so that ability should not be underestimated. Furthermore, the Arsenal star is equally able to break up play and surge into the final third.
Bukayo Saka may be an established starter but comes into this tournament after a disrupted campaign at club level, with injuries severely affecting his impact.
Now facing a fight with Madueke to take England's wide-right role, a return to his very best could be required if the Three Lions are to go far.
Marc Guehi is the rock Tuchel has built his defensive structure around, with composure in possession and the ability to progress the ball through a press making the Manchester City man an essential selection.
Having quickly adapted to City's possession-based setup, his status as a quiet but authoratative leader is growing game by game.
England 2026 World Cup strengths and weaknesses
England recent form under Thomas Tuchel
England's results across 12 games before the World Cup began show nine wins, one draw and two defeats.
Both losses came in friendlies - against Japan and Senegal - alongside a 0-0 stalemate with Uruguay. Each time, Tuchel implemented rotation and experimentation rather than selecting a first-choice XI.
A comprehensive 5-0 qualifying win in Serbia was the clearest statement yet of Tuchel's system working at full tilt, notably featuring five different scorers.
Serving more as warm-ups than anything more consequential, back-to-back wins over New Zealand and Costa Rica in early June completed pre-tournament preparations.
England form: Last 12 games under Tuchel
England World Cup record
England have appeared at 17 World Cups since belatedly joining the party in 1950, winning the competition once so far.
That sole triumph took place in 1966 on home turf, where Geoff Hurst's Wembley hat-trick secured an extra-time victory over West Germany.
The Three Lions have yet to reach another final since, but under Southgate they made the semis in 2018 and were beaten by France in the quarter-finals of Qatar 2022, with Kane missing a crucial late penalty.
England: World Cup record1950 to present
|Year
|Host
|Result
|P
|GF
|GA
|Notable
|1950
|Brazil
|Group stage
|3
|2
|2
|Shock 1-0 defeat to USA in group stage
|1954
|Switzerland
|Quarter-finals
|4
|13
|4
|Beaten 4-2 by Uruguay in quarter-final
|1958
|Sweden
|Group stage
|4
|4
|5
|Eliminated after group-stage play-off
|1962
|Chile
|Quarter-finals
|4
|5
|4
|Lost to Brazil 3-1 in quarter-final
|1966
|England
|Winners
|6
|11
|3
|Hurst hat-trick; 4-2 vs West Germany AET at Wembley
|1970
|Mexico
|Quarter-finals
|4
|8
|6
|Lost 3-2 to West Germany in QF after being 2-0 up
|1974
|West Germany
|Did not qualify
|n/a
|1978
|Argentina
|Did not qualify
|n/a
|1982
|Spain
|Second round
|5
|6
|1
|Unbeaten but failed to qualify from second round
|1986
|Mexico
|Quarter-finals
|5
|7
|3
|Maradona's Hand of God; lost to Argentina 2-1 in QF
|1990
|Italy
|Fourth place
|7
|8
|6
|Lost on pens to West Germany in SF; lost 2-1 to Italy in the 3rd-place play-off, finishing fourth
|1994
|USA
|Did not qualify
|n/a
|1998
|France
|Round of 16
|4
|7
|5
|Lost on pens to Argentina after Beckham red card
|2002
|Japan / South Korea
|Quarter-finals
|5
|9
|3
|Lost to Brazil 2-1 in quarter-final
|2006
|Germany
|Quarter-finals
|5
|6
|3
|Lost on pens to Portugal in quarter-final
|2010
|South Africa
|Round of 16
|4
|3
|4
|Controversial 4-1 loss to Germany in last 16
|2014
|Brazil
|Group stage
|3
|2
|4
|Eliminated in group stage; lost to Italy and Uruguay
|2018
|Russia
|Semi-finals
|7
|12
|8
|Best result since 1966; lost to Croatia 2-1 AET in SF
|2022
|Qatar
|Quarter-finals
|5
|13
|4
|Lost to France 2-1 in quarter-final; Kane missed pen
|2026
|USA / Canada / Mexico
|TBD
|June 17 to July 19, 2026
How England qualified for the 2026 World Cup
England strolled through UEFA Group K with eight wins from as many games, scoring 22 goals and conceding none.
Tuchel's first competitive match, a 2-0 home win against Albania in March 2025, set the tone: controlled possession, set-piece efficiency and sound defensive structure.
That template was replicated across all subsequent qualifiers. A rampant 5-0 win in Serbia was surely the highlight, before England booked direct access to North America with a 2-0 home victory over the same opposition.
Kane was the campaign's top scorer, reaching 78 national team goals with a brace in Albania, simultaneously surpassing Pele's international goal haul.
England World Cup qualifying key resultsW8 D0 L0
|March 21, 2025
|England vs Albania (H) - Tuchel's first competitive game
|2-0
|June 7, 2025
|England vs Andorra (H)
|W
|September 9, 2025
|Serbia vs England (A) - five different scorers
|0-5
|October 14, 2025
|Latvia vs England (A)
|0-5
|November 13, 2025
|England vs Serbia (H)
|2-0
|November 16, 2025
|Albania vs England (A) - qualification confirmed; Kane goals 77 and 78
|0-2
England 2026 World Cup prediction
England should advance from Group L without any stress: Panama and Ghana lack the quality or nous to pose a major problem.
However, top spot is not guaranteed. Croatia are credible challengers, making the June 17 opener a relatively high-stakes contest.
A possible last-16 tie against Mexico at altitude in Mexico City would also test England's mettle, before potential games against South America's top two nations await.
Without doubt, a demanding knockout phase could see their latest quest for global glory end early, but Tuchel's record in one-off games is better than any Three Lions manager since 1966.
So, another run to the semi-finals is certainly not beyond such a talented squad, captained by supreme scorer Kane. Going the final mile, though, might prove beyond England once again.