Transfer news and rumours: Celtic and Bournemouth targeting ex-Real Madrid forward, Fulham eyeing Dinamo Zagreb star

By Ben Sully | 16 Jun 2026 19:38 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 19:42

Celtic and Bournemouth are reportedly among the clubs interested in Elche striker Alvaro Rodriguez.

The 21-year-old worked his way through the youth ranks at Real Madrid before making seven appearances for the senior side.

After spending the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Getafe, Rodriguez completed a permanent move to Elche last summer, going on to score seven goals and provide five assists in 34 La Liga appearances.

Rodriguez scored a vital goal in Elche's 1-1 draw against Girona on the final day of the season, securing his team a second successive season in the top flight.

However, the Spanish side now face a battle to retain his services, with TuttoMercatoWeb reporting that Celtic and Bournemouth are both keen on signing the former Real Madrid forward.

However, Celtic and Bournemouth face further competition in any potential bid to sign Rodriguez, with Bologna, Ajax and Feyenoord all in the mix to secure his signature this summer.

The Spanish-born Uruguay Under-20 international has a contract with Elche until the summer of June 2029.

© Imago / HANZA MEDIA

Fulham submit Stojkovic bid

Meanwhile, Fulham have reportedly submitted a transfer offer for Dinamo Zagreb star Luka Stojkovic.

According to Croatian outlet Germanijak, the Cottagers are showing serious interest in the striker who is also a target for Lazio.

The attacking midfielder has caught Fulham's attention after scoring 13 goals and contributing 12 assists in 42 competitive appearances in the 2025-26 campaign.

The 22-year-old netted a brace in last month's Croatian Cup final win over HNK Rijeka, helping his club complete a league and cup double.

The report claims that Fulham have already tabled a bid worth more than £4m, but Dinamo Zagreb have since rejected the proposal.

The Croatian side are reluctant to sell any key players until after the qualifying stage for the 2026-27 Champions League.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

World Cup internet sensation completes transfer

Elsewhere, Wellington Phoenix defender Tim Payne has reportedly reached an agreement over a proposed move to Paraguayan club Olimpia.

The New Zealand right-back has become a viral sensation in recent weeks after being identified as the 2026 World Cup's 'least-known player' by Argentinian influencer Valen Scarsini.

Scarsini, who is known as El Scarso, urged his signicant fanbase to support the 32-year-old on social media.

Payne, who played in New Zealand's 2-2 draw with Iran, has seen his Instagram followers rise exponentially from 4,715 to 5.8m, making him the most-followed football account in his country's history.

It appears Payne's newfound fame has helped him secure a move to Paraguayan giants Olimpia.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Payne has a verbal agreement in place to swap Wellington Phoenix for a new challenge in South America.

Payne will leave Wellington after making 157 competitive appearances over a seven-year period.