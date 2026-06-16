World Cup Gameweek 1
Portugal
Jun 17, 2026 6.00pm
Houston Stadium
Congo DR

Team News: Portugal vs. Congo DR injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Portugal vs. Congo DR injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / SUSA

Portugal and Congo DR will begin their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash on Wednesday.

The two nations are competing in Group K this summer alongside Colombia and Uzbekistan, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

PORTUGAL VS. CONGO DR

PORTUGAL

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: D Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; J Neves, Fernandes, Vitinha; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Neto

CONGO DR

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Kapuadi, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mukau; Wissa, Bakambu

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