Team News: Portugal vs. Congo DR injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 16 Jun 2026 18:00 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 18:00

Portugal and Congo DR will begin their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash on Wednesday.

The two nations are competing in Group K this summer alongside Colombia and Uzbekistan, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

PORTUGAL

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: D Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; J Neves, Fernandes, Vitinha; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Neto

CONGO DR

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Kapuadi, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mukau; Wissa, Bakambu