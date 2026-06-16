Team News: Portugal vs. Congo DR injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Portugal and Congo DR will begin their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash on Wednesday.
The two nations are competing in Group K this summer alongside Colombia and Uzbekistan, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.
PORTUGAL VS. CONGO DR
PORTUGAL
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: D Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; J Neves, Fernandes, Vitinha; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Neto
CONGO DR
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Kapuadi, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mukau; Wissa, Bakambu