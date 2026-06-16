Portugal vs. DR Congo: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2026 clash

By Darren Plant | 16 Jun 2026 11:30

Portugal and DR Congo will finally get their 2026 World Cup campaign underway on Wednesday when they square off in their Group K opener.

This will be the first time that these two nations have ever squared off in an international fixture, with DR Congo making their first appearance in the tournament since 1974 when they conceded 14 goals without reply across three group-stage matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Portugal vs. DR Congo kick off?

Portugal vs. DR Congo has been scheduled for an early 6pm kickoff in the UK.

Meanwhile, the match - which is taking place in Houston - will start at 12pm, local time.

Where is Portugal vs. DR Congo being played?

Portugal and DR Congo are playing their opening 2026 World Cup fixture at the NRG Stadium in Texas, home of NFL side Houston Texans and the venue of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup final between Mexico and United States.

The stadium, which has also been the venue of Super Bowls and a WrestleMania in the past, boasts a capacity of 72,220, and will host seven games across the World Cup.

How to watch Portugal vs. DR Congo in the UK

TV channels

Portugal vs. DR Congo has been selected for broadcast on BBC One for viewers in the UK.

BBC One can be accessed on channel number 101 for those on Virgin Media, Sky and BT, and channel number 1 for those on Freeview.

Online streaming

The BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer will also be screening the game, allowing fans to catch the action on phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

The best bits of the game will be uploaded to the BBC Sport YouTube channel and the BBC website shortly after full time.

What is at stake for Portugal and DR Congo?

While Portugal are favourites to win this game and prevail from Group K in top spot, Spain's goalless draw against Cape Verde on Monday will only have sharpened their focus.

Since September 2025, Portugal have suffered just one defeat in 10 outings, that setback coming away to Republic of Ireland in November.

Roberto Martinez's side warmed up for the tournament with back-to-back 2-1 victories over Chile and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, DR Congo face Cristiano Ronaldo et al having also played Chile, suffering a 2-1 defeat.

The African nation earned their place at the tournament through seeing off Cameroon and Nigeria in the playoffs, the latter in a penalty shootout.

Statistically, DR Congo are currently regarded as the worst World Cup participant of all time. In the 1974 World Cup, they conceded 14 goals across games with Scotland, Yugoslavia and Brazil, a run which included a 9-0 defeat to Yugoslavia.

> Click here to read our full match preview of Portugal vs. DR Congo, including team news and predicted lineups