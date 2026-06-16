Liverpool transfer news: Attacker to return to Anfield after World Cup?

By Saikat Mandal | 16 Jun 2026 17:43

Darwin Nunez has been linked with a surprise return to Liverpool just a year after leaving Anfield for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Uruguayan journalist Juan Pablo Romero claimed on Monday that Nunez has already agreed a move back to Merseyside, with an official announcement expected after the World Cup.

The 26-year-old joined Al-Hilal in a £46m deal last summer and went on to register nine goals and five assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

However, Nunez reportedly fell victim to the Saudi Pro League's foreign-player restrictions and found himself surplus to requirements following the arrival of Karim Benzema.

Darwin Nunez: Is the striker coming back to Anfield?

© Imago

Romero suggested on Minuto 1 Nunez's return to Liverpool is already progressing behind the scenes.

The journalist added that any announcement would be delayed until after the World Cup, with the Uruguay international keen to avoid distractions during the tournament.

The speculation quickly gathered traction among Liverpool supporters, but those claims have since been firmly played down.

Fabrizio Romano explained on YouTube that sources close to Nunez have dismissed the reports as "not true", insisting there is currently "nothing ongoing" between the striker and his former club.

Nunez has also been linked with moves to River Plate and Fenerbahce in recent weeks, and an exit from Al-Hilal appears increasingly likely.

Should Liverpool re-sign Darwin Nunez?

© Imago

Liverpool's need for attacking depth has grown after Hugo Ekitike suffered a serious Achilles injury that is expected to sideline him for the opening months of the new campaign.

Alexander Isak is set to spearhead the attack, but his past injury record means the Reds may still look to strengthen their options in the final third.

Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa are both capable of operating through the middle, although neither player's long-term future at Anfield appears completely certain.

Nunez scored 40 goals in 143 appearances during his previous spell with Liverpool, but unless a deal can be struck on favourable terms, a return to Anfield still feels unlikely despite the latest speculation.