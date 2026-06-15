Liverpool transfer news: Major twist as attacker 'changes mind' over Anfield exit

By Darren Plant | 15 Jun 2026 17:36

Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa is reportedly keen to remain at Anfield during the summer transfer window.

Since a move from Juventus in 2024, the versatile forward has struggled for game time across all competitions.

Just 10 starts and 41 substitute outings have been made in all competitions. Only two starts have come in the Premier League.

In the circumstances, a return of five goals and five assists is a respectable return, but the expectation has been that he would return to Italy this summer.

However, as per Mirko De Natale of TuttoJuve, Chiesa is no longer certain to move on from Merseyside over the coming weeks.

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Why has Chiesa changed Liverpool transfer stance?

The report claims that the exit of Arne Slot, who barely used the Italy international, has led to a change of heart.

Chiesa is now said to be focused on trying to earn a starting spot under new boss Andoni Iraola.

De Natale adds that Como have recently joined Juventus in holding an interest in acquiring Chiesa.

At this point in time, it is suggested that Liverpool are yet to make a decision over Chiesa, potentially due to speculation involving other players.

Not only are Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool, Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo are being linked with a transfer elsewhere.

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Should Liverpool keep Chiesa?

If Liverpool can attract an offer in excess of the £12.5m that they paid for Chiesa, it may be worthwhile cashing in on the 51-cap international.

Otherwise, Chiesa should be kept at the club and provided with more opportunities to prove himself.

While change was arguably needed at Liverpool, there also needs to be some continuity, and club officials must avoid allowing too many of last season's squad to leave.

If Chiesa is happy to remain at the club, it should be a simple decision for Iraola, who may be happy to use the former Serie A star on a regular basis.