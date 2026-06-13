Liverpool transfer news: Attacker expresses 'clear desire' to leave amid growing interest

By Darren Plant | 13 Jun 2026 12:19

Cody Gakpo has allegedly told Liverpool that he is open to leaving Anfield during the summer transfer window.

With Andoni Iraola having replaced Arne Slot as manager, the Merseyside giants are expected to go through a period of transition.

Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah have all left on free transfers, leaving the Spaniard with three major holes to fill.

Squad members such as Federico Chiesa are also in line to depart the club, and it appears that a long-serving member of the group could also move on from Liverpool.

As per Soccer News, Gakpo has made it known to Liverpool officials that he is open-minded with regards to an exit.

© Imago

Gakpo ready for new challenge?

The Netherlands international has delivered 50 goals and 30 assists from his 180 appearances for Liverpool.

However, the 27-year-old was far from his best during 2025-26 and ended the campaign in and out of the starting lineup.

With four years left on his contract, it may materialise that he must stay at Liverpool for at least another campaign, particularly if Liverpool do not generate their desired fee.

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be admirers of Gakpo, while transfer journalist Mounir Boualin suggests that Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are also in the running.

At this point in time, Liverpool's stance on the matter is unclear. They also have to consider that Hugo Ekitike will not return from an Achilles injury until the end of the year at the earliest.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Why Gakpo staying at Liverpool is most likely outcome

As well as the aforementioned players who have left or seem certain to leave, offers are being considered for Curtis Jones.

Seeing five of last season's squad depart, Ekitike out in the long term and Conor Bradley having been sidelined since January leaves the possibility of a new-look squad in August even without the exit of Gakpo.

Right now, Liverpool's attacking contingent for the start of 2026-27 is Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha, Chiesa and Alexander Isak. It is clear that they need additions rather than any more departures.