World Cup 2026 LIVE: Latest news and updates including USA win reaction, Brazil and Scotland buildup

By Ben Knapton | 13 Jun 2026 09:25

Hello and welcome to day three of Sports Mole's daily World Cup 2026 news blog!

We have a stacked fixture list for you over the next 24 hours, including Brazil's heavyweight battle with Morocco and Scotland's opener against Haiti.

Before all of that, we will be bringing you reaction from the USA's 4-1 win over Paraguay and the latest developments as and when they happen.

World Cup 2026: What's happening on day three?

The Mundial party is certainly now in full swing after each of the three co-hosts kicked off their competition, as four fixtures will grace your TV screens between now and the waking hours of Sunday morning.

Back on the global stage on merit rather than as the home nation, Qatar get us underway in Group B against Switzerland at 8pm UK time, a few hours before five-time winners Brazil and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco meet in a tasty Group C encounter.

For those who do not believe in sleep - and there will undoubtedly be a few members of the Tartan Army following that mantra today - Scotland's battle with Haiti begins at 2am UK time, followed by Australia vs. Turkey at 5am on Sunday morning.

Off the field, more serious matters made the headlines on Friday, as former Arsenal and current Villarreal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey was denied entry into Canada as he awaits trial following charges of alleged rape and sexual assault, which he denies.

Partey will therefore be unavailable for Ghana's opening World Cup fixture against Panama next week, and it remains to be seen if the 32-year-old will be cleared to take on England on June 23.

Speaking of the Three Lions, their World Cup preparations suffered an unexpected disruption when a host of their training-ground equipment was stolen, but most items are now believed to have been recovered.