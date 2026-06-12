World Cup 2026: Thomas Partey denied entry into Canada ahead of Ghana opener - what we know

By Axel Clody | 12 Jun 2026 22:17 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 22:19

In the final stretch of Ghana's preparation for their World Cup opener, Thomas Partey has been denied entry into Canada, according to The Athletic. The side managed by Carlos Queiroz face Panama on Wednesday, June 17, at the BMO Field in Toronto, in the opening fixture of Group L.

The Villarreal midfielder was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in July 2025 by London's Metropolitan Police, while he was still playing for Arsenal. In September of that year, he pleaded not guilty. In February of this year, Partey was charged with two further counts of rape, to which he also pleaded not guilty in April.

Speaking to The Athletic, FIFA confirmed the 32-year-old's absence from Ghana's match on Canadian soil after his visa application was refused. The governing body reiterated that it 'is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas'.

Called up at the start of the month, Partey arrived in the United States on June 4 without any issue with his visa. On Friday, June 12, he and the rest of the Ghana delegation were heading to the team's training base in Boston. As Ghana's remaining group-stage fixtures will be played in the United States - against England at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on June 23, and Croatia at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 27 - the midfielder is eligible to feature in those matches.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire / Tayfun Salci

The position of the Canadian government

The Canadian government's website states that 'if you have committed or been convicted of a crime, you may not be allowed to enter the country'. Partey has been charged, but is awaiting trial and there is no verdict in his case. His hearing was originally set for November 2026, but has been pushed back to June 8, 2027.

In a statement before the start of the tournament, Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Department (IRCC) said that 'the safety of Canadians is our priority as we welcome tournament participants and visitors from around the world'.

The ministry added: 'That is why the IRCC applies its rules consistently and without exception, regardless of nationality, profile or role at the World Cup. IRCC officers are trained professionals who make decisions and assess an individual's eligibility and admissibility in accordance with Canadian immigration law. If they believe an individual may pose a security risk, they can decide to deny entry.'

The allegations of rape against Thomas Partey

The initial six allegations of rape and sexual assault against the Ghanaian player were made by three women, with the alleged offences said to have taken place in 2021 and 2022. Detectives from London's Metropolitan Police began the investigation in February 2022 after receiving the report of the alleged offence.

The two additional allegations of rape relate to a fourth woman, who made a separate report of an alleged offence dating back to 2020. The new allegations were first reported to the police last August.

It is worth noting that Partey continued to play normally for Arsenal until the end of his contract in 2024-25. That season, the midfielder featured 35 times. In August of last year, the Ghanaian moved to Villarreal, where he made 32 appearances. His contract in Spain runs out in June, but there is an option to extend it for a further year.

All eight charges will be heard at Southwark Crown Court in London. As a condition of his bail, Partey is required to notify the authorities of any plans to change address or travel abroad, and is not allowed to make contact with the complainants.